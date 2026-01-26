WPL 2026: MI vs RCB preview, team news, toss timings, live streaming

Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to quickly regroup from their first defeat of the season when they face a struggling Mumbai Indians side in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) match in Vadodara on Monday.

RCB’s unbeaten run was snapped on Saturday by Delhi Capitals, a result that served as a reminder of how swiftly fortunes can change as the league enters its decisive phase. Despite the setback, Bengaluru remain firmly placed at the top of the standings, having displayed consistency with both bat and ball through the tournament.

Mumbai Indians, by contrast, are searching for answers. The defending champions are on a three-match losing streak, a slump that has stalled their campaign and left their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. A win against the league leaders could not only arrest the slide but also inject much-needed confidence into a side struggling for rhythm.

With contrasting motivations — RCB keen to reassert their authority and MI desperate to stay in contention — Monday’s contest promises to be closely fought. The Vadodara surface has offered assistance to bowlers in recent matches, placing a premium on discipline, smart shot selection and execution in key phases.

RCB team news

Smriti Mandhana has once again been central to RCB’s campaign, providing stability and tempo at the top of the order. Her consistent run-scoring has allowed the rest of the batting line-up to play with freedom, even though the middle order faltered in the previous outing.

All-rounder Nadine de Klerk has emerged as a reliable contributor across departments, while the bowling unit, led by Lauren Bell and supported by Radha Yadav, has largely kept opposition batters in check.

RCB, however, will want more decisive contributions from the middle order. Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav showed promise but failed to convert starts against Delhi, a lapse that proved costly. With the playoffs approaching, Bengaluru will be keen to address these areas swiftly.

RCB women Playing 11 probable: Grace Garris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell

MI team news

Mumbai Indians have leaned heavily on Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has been their standout performer with both bat and ball. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has chipped in with impactful cameos, while Amelia Kerr has delivered timely wickets to keep MI competitive despite the losses.

That said, inconsistency has plagued the side. Frequent changes at the top of the order have prevented Mumbai from building momentum, and the bowling unit has come under scrutiny, particularly in the death overs, after failing to defend or contain totals during the losing streak.

The presence of experienced campaigners such as Hayley Matthews and Shabnim Ismail offers hope, but MI will need collective performances rather than isolated brilliance to revive their campaign.

RCB women Playing 11 (probable): Hayley Matthews/Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Rahila Firdous (wk), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail

MI vs RCB squads:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Sajeevan Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous(w), Vaishnavi Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Amelia Kerr.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Linsey Smith.

