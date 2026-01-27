WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs GG T20 match live today?

A high-stakes clash awaits fans at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, as Delhi Capitals lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Match 17 of the Women’s Premier League 2026. With both sides sitting on three wins from six matches, tonight’s encounter could prove decisive in shaping the playoff race.

Delhi Capitals have scripted an impressive turnaround after a sluggish start, bouncing back from three losses in their first four outings to register consecutive victories. Their resurgence has been driven by aggressive starts from Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee, while Laura Wolvaardt and captain Jemimah Rodrigues have rediscovered their rhythm in the middle order. With the ball, Marizanne Kapp and Nandi Sharma have been outstanding, combining control with regular breakthroughs. The spin duo of Shree Harani and Minnu Mani also showed renewed confidence in the previous match, strengthening DC’s case as playoff contenders.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: DC vs GG - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent campaign. After early momentum, a three-match losing streak stalled their progress before a crucial win over UP Warriorz revived hopes. Having already beaten DC once this season, GG will aim to defy history and repeat the feat.

WPL 2026: DC vs GG live streaming and broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look.

