WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs GG T20 match live today?

WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs GG T20 match live today?

GG will aim to become the first team to complete a season double against DC in the group stages of the WPL with a win today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A high-stakes clash awaits fans at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, as Delhi Capitals lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Match 17 of the Women’s Premier League 2026. With both sides sitting on three wins from six matches, tonight’s encounter could prove decisive in shaping the playoff race.
 
Delhi Capitals have scripted an impressive turnaround after a sluggish start, bouncing back from three losses in their first four outings to register consecutive victories. Their resurgence has been driven by aggressive starts from Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee, while Laura Wolvaardt and captain Jemimah Rodrigues have rediscovered their rhythm in the middle order. With the ball, Marizanne Kapp and Nandi Sharma have been outstanding, combining control with regular breakthroughs. The spin duo of Shree Harani and Minnu Mani also showed renewed confidence in the previous match, strengthening DC’s case as playoff contenders.
 
 
Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent campaign. After early momentum, a three-match losing streak stalled their progress before a crucial win over UP Warriorz revived hopes. Having already beaten DC once this season, GG will aim to defy history and repeat the feat. 
 
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look. 
WPL 2026: DC vs GG live streaming and broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms 

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be played? 
The DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 27.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG? 
The WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match take place? 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will take place at 7:00 p.m. IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be bowled? 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be bowled at 7:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India? 
The live telecast of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India? 
The live streaming of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

