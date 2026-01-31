Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SA vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match in Johannesburg?

South Africa will aim to secure a clean sweep against West Indies in their final T20I assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I broadcasting details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

South Africa and the South Africa national cricket team will look to complete a series clean sweep when they take on the West Indies cricket team in the third and final T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. The Proteas have already sealed the three-match series with commanding victories in both earlier games, including a stunning chase of 222 in the second T20I, powered by a blistering century from Quinton de Kock.
 
While South Africa’s batting has been in strong form throughout and their bowlers have been disciplined, West Indies will be desperate to avoid a whitewash and salvage pride before heading into the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
 
 
The Wanderers traditionally favours batters, promising another high-scoring encounter. With both sides keen to fine-tune combinations ahead of the global showpiece, this final match will serve as a valuable last competitive outing. Expect South Africa to continue their aggressive approach, while West Indies will focus on tightening their bowling and fielding disciplines. 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.

South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I broadcasting details
Region / Country TV Telecast Live Streaming
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar
South Africa SABC 2 / SuperSport SABC Plus
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow.tv
United Kingdom TBA TBA
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
Pakistan TBA Tapmad
Australia Fox Cricket Fox Sports App
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ Sky Go
Middle East & North Africa - STARZPLAY

South Africa vs West Indies: Today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the 3rd T20 match between South Africa and West Indies be played? 
The South Africa and West Indies 3rd T20 match will be played on Saturday, January 31.
 
What is the venue for the 3rd T20 between South Africa and West Indies? 
The South Africa and West Indies 3rd T20 match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
 
When will the toss for the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20 take place? 
The toss for the third T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 9 pm IST.
 
When will the third ball of the 3rd T20 between South Africa and West Indies be bowled? 
The third ball of the 3rd T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be bowled at 9.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd T20 between South Africa and West Indies in India? 
The live telecast of the 3rd T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 between South Africa and West Indies in India? 
The live streaming of the 3rd T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be available on JioHotstar and its website in India.

