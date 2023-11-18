WC final: From air show to live gigs from celebs, treat awaits fans

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the list of celebrities who will perform ahead of the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

BCCI posed from its official handle on X, "It doesn't get any bigger than this The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime."

According to the official release by the cricket board, the Surya Kiran acrobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will put up a dazzling air show before the match gets underway.

The airshow is scheduled to be staged between 1.30 pm and 1.50 pm.

During the 1st Innings drinks break Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi will perform at the grand event.

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Gadhvi for his latest chartbuster 'Khalasi'.

"Khalasi is topping the charts and Aditya Gadhvi is winning hearts for his music. This video brings back memories from a special interaction," Prime Minister Modi posted from his official handle on X.

During the Innings break, the full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be treated to live performances by music composer Pritam, and singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi.

Pritam has several hits to his credit such as 'Kesariya;, 'Hawayein', 'Mauja Hi Mauja', 'Lehra Do', 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu', 'Pehli Nazar Mein' and many more.

Jonita Gandhi is known for her tracks like 'The Breakup Song' (from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), 'What Jhumka? (from Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), 'Sau Tarah Ke' (from Dishoom) and others.

Singer Nakash Aziz is well known for his hit tracks like 'Jabra Fan' (from SRK's Fan), 'Slow Motion' (from Salman Khan's Bharat), 'Cutiepie' (from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), 'Saree Ke Fall Sa' (from R..Rajkumar) among others.

Amit Mishra has delivered hit tracks such as 'Bulleya' (from ADHM), 'Galti Se Mistake' (from Jagga Jasoos) and others.

AKASA on the other hand is known for songs like 'Thug Ranjha', 'Maaserati', 'Naagin' and others.

Tushar Joshi also has chartbusters such as 'Rasiya', 'Woh Din', and 'Tere Hawale', among others, to his credit.

Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi and AKASA have recently collaborated for the ICC World Cup 2023 official anthem song 'Dil Jashn Bole' which featured actor Ranveer Singh.

A special laser and light show will be performed during the drinks break in the second innings.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 2013. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India.