We must move forward; life continues: Kuldeep on World Cup heartbreak

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday admitted that the pain of World Cup final defeat to Australia will linger and push him to work harder for the "next opportunity".
India suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19.
"Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity," Kuldeep said in a post on 'X'.
Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity.— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 22, 2023
Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every… pic.twitter.com/kz3ZdH0B3j
"While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time," said the wrist spinner.
He said dealing with the setback was tough.
"The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it's time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead," he said.
Kuldeep played all of India's 11 matches in the World Cup and took 15 wickets at an average of 28.26.
India won 10 matches on the trot before losing the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in front of over one lakh home supporters.
"Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every opponent, and their commitment reassured us as players," said Kuldeep.
"The love from fans at each of the 9 venues touched our hearts and motivated us to exceed our limits. We're grateful to passionate fans worldwide and in every Indian Household for their support.
Also Read
India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale
ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know
Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get
ICC World Cup 2023: We're starting to play to our potential - Pat Cummins
Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast
Rashid Khan to undergo back surgery, to miss the Big Bash League 2023-24
West Indies' Marlon Samuels banned from all forms of cricket for six years
India vs Australia: Surya reveals how Rohit's men copping with final defeat
Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June
IPL 2024: Lucknow swaps Avesh Khan for Padikkal ahead of auction on Dec 19
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)