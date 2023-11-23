Sensex (0.07%)
We must move forward; life continues: Kuldeep on World Cup heartbreak

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday admitted that the pain of World Cup final defeat to Australia will linger and push him to work harder for the "next opportunity".

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday admitted that the pain of World Cup final defeat to Australia will linger and push him to work harder for the "next opportunity".
India suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19.
 
"Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity," Kuldeep said in a post on 'X'.


"While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time," said the wrist spinner.
He said dealing with the setback was tough.
"The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it's time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead," he said.
Kuldeep played all of India's 11 matches in the World Cup and took 15 wickets at an average of 28.26.
India won 10 matches on the trot before losing the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in front of over one lakh home supporters.
"Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every opponent, and their commitment reassured us as players," said Kuldeep.
"The love from fans at each of the 9 venues touched our hearts and motivated us to exceed our limits. We're grateful to passionate fans worldwide and in every Indian Household for their support.

