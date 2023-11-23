We must move forward; life continues: Kuldeep on World Cup heartbreak

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday admitted that the pain of World Cup final defeat to Australia will linger and push him to work harder for the "next opportunity".

India suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19.



"Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity," Kuldeep said in a post on 'X'.





Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every… Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity.Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every… pic.twitter.com/kz3ZdH0B3j November 22, 2023

"While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time," said the wrist spinner.

He said dealing with the setback was tough.

"The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it's time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead," he said.

Kuldeep played all of India's 11 matches in the World Cup and took 15 wickets at an average of 28.26.

India won 10 matches on the trot before losing the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in front of over one lakh home supporters.

"Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every opponent, and their commitment reassured us as players," said Kuldeep.

"The love from fans at each of the 9 venues touched our hearts and motivated us to exceed our limits. We're grateful to passionate fans worldwide and in every Indian Household for their support.

Also Read India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get ICC World Cup 2023: We're starting to play to our potential - Pat Cummins Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast Rashid Khan to undergo back surgery, to miss the Big Bash League 2023-24 West Indies' Marlon Samuels banned from all forms of cricket for six years India vs Australia: Surya reveals how Rohit's men copping with final defeat Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June IPL 2024: Lucknow swaps Avesh Khan for Padikkal ahead of auction on Dec 19