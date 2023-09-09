Confirmation

West Indies vs India 2023: ICC rates pitches for both Tests as average

The International Cricket Council has come up with an "average" rating for the pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, which hosted the opening Test between West India and India in July

india vs west indies

West Indies vs India, Tests

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
The International Cricket Council has come up with an "average" rating for the pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, which hosted the opening Test between West India and India in July.
Jeff Crowe, the match referee for the Test, had initially given a "below average" rating for the track, which would have seen the venue receive a demerit point.
While Cricket West Indies would have had the option to appeal Crowe's verdict in that case, it would have also had to explain to the ICC regarding the sub-standard of the pitch.
The pitch was famous for being slow and its turns, as batting first, the hosts were bundled for 150, with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagging a fifer, while leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja scalped three.
The visitors managed well with the bat, putting on 421 for the loss of five wickets, thanks to openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma scoring 171 and 103, respectively.
However, the Men in Blue ran havoc with the ball again in the second innings, with Ashwin being even more effective, grabbing seven for 71, as they prevailed in the contest by an innings and 141 runs, which ended within just three days.

Also, the pitch for the second Test at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, has received an "average" rating, which ended in a rain-marred draw.
Topics : Test Cricket India cricket team West Indies cricket team ICC

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

