Why IND vs AFG Test will not be counted in World Test Championship cycle

India and Afghanistan are set to renew their rivalry in red-ball cricket after eight long years, as the two nations are set to take on each other in a one-off Test match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, June 6.

This will be India’s first Test match against Afghanistan since 2018 and their first Test match overall since their 0-2 series loss to South Africa in November 2025.

The Shubman Gill-led side is currently struggling in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle as it is sitting in sixth spot in the points table with four wins, four losses and one draw in the nine Test matches it has played in the cycle.

While India will be the favourites to come out victorious in the Afghanistan Test, it will not help them improve their WTC standing as the Test match will not be counted as part of the WTC cycle.

But why will no WTC points be on the line during the India vs Afghanistan Test? Take a look.

WTC teams based on ranking system

Afghanistan is a Full Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and has Test status, but it is not one of the nine teams participating in the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, as the ICC only allows the top nine-ranked teams to take part in the WTC cycle as of now.

As a result, any Test match involving Afghanistan is classified as a bilateral Test and does not carry WTC points.

The ICC's WTC currently features only nine nations: India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the West Indies.

The three Full Members outside the championship are Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan's exclusion is largely due to its limited Test schedule since gaining Test status in 2017. The team plays significantly fewer red-ball matches than established Test nations, making it difficult to integrate them into the WTC's structured league format.

ALSO READ: Gurjapneet, Nabi included as BCCI announces net bowlers for IND vs AFG Test Therefore, the one-off India vs Afghanistan Test in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, 2026, is not part of the 2025-27 WTC cycle, meaning neither team can earn or lose WTC points from the match.

One-off Tests not part of WTC cycle

The current WTC regulations do not allow one-off Test matches to be part of the WTC. Every WTC contest must be played as a series of at least two Tests.

Therefore, India's scheduled one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh cannot carry WTC points even if Afghanistan were part of the WTC cycle.

The ICC is reportedly considering changing this rule for the next WTC cycle (2027-29) and allowing one-Test series to count towards the championship.

The proposal is aimed at helping teams such as Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe play more meaningful Test cricket. Under the present system, however, a WTC series must contain a minimum of two Tests.

World Test Championship format

The ICC World Test Championship is a two-year league competition followed by a one-off final. The current cycle is the 2025-27 WTC, featuring nine teams: India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Format:

Each team plays six Test series during the cycle — three at home and three away.

Teams do not play every other nation. Each side faces six of the other eight participants.

The league stage of the 2025-27 cycle consists of 27 series and 71 Tests.

The top two teams in the standings qualify for the WTC final in 2027.

WTC points system: