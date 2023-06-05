WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia: Check pitch report, squads, date, more



India will look more confident as they have reached here after defeating Australia at home by a 2-1 margin in four-match series in February this year. The World Test Championship (WTC) Final is all set to be played between India and Australia at the Oval in London. India is playing its second consecutive WTC final. Last time India played against New Zealand, and lost the final by 8 wickets.



Rohit and company looked confident, and all players reached England as soon as they wrapped their matches in IPL 2023. India will definitely miss its key players like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul. In the absence of these players, more responsibility is on senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammad Shami. The WTC final is going to be different as the Final is in England, and their pitch conditions assist seam, swing and pace. Indian batters always look vulnerable in fast pitches, especially in SENA countries. Indian batters look in form and hope they can bring the cup home this time.

WTC Final 2023: Squads



Reserve: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan

Reserve: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

WTC final 2023: Pitch report



The pitch is a little bouncy and enables the spinner to gain some grip advantage. The pitch typically gets worse making it more challenging for batters to score more runs and will favour bowlers. In such situations, the toss will play a critical role, and most likely after winning the toss, the team will choose to bat first. The pitch at Kennington Oval is very unpredictable, and it's tough to guess whether the ball will dominate or the bat will leave its mark. The pitch is equally good for the batter and bowler.

When will the India vs Australia WTC final take place?

Where will the World Test Championship final be played? The India vs Australia final will take place at Kennington Oval Stadium in London, England. The WTC final between India vs Australia will take place on June 7 to June 11.

What time will the India vs Australia WTC final begin?