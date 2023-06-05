WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia: Check pitch report, squads, date, more

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final is all set to be played between India and Australia at the Oval in London. India is playing its second consecutive WTC final. Last time India played against New Zealand, and lost the final by 8 wickets.
India will look more confident as they have reached here after defeating Australia at home by a 2-1 margin in four-match series in February this year.
The WTC final is going to be different as the Final is in England, and their pitch conditions assist seam, swing and pace. Indian batters always look vulnerable in fast pitches, especially in SENA countries. Indian batters look in form and hope they can bring the cup home this time.
Rohit and company looked confident, and all players reached England as soon as they wrapped their matches in IPL 2023. India will definitely miss its key players like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul. In the absence of these players, more responsibility is on senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammad Shami.
WTC Final 2023: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan
Reserve: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav
Also Read
ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch
WTC Final: Australia to rely on bowling against India amid batting woes
WTC Final 2023: India's road was full of thrills, last-minute hurdles
WTC 2023: Australia avoid hurdles, ride smoothly on its road to final
Dravid will fly to London for WTC final against Australia on May 23
WTC Final: Cameron Green hopes to bring in Rohit's calmness in his approach
WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Hazlewood in Aussie squad
WTC Final: It's better to stay a bit underdone than overdone says Cummins
WTC Final: Batting big worry; India find strength in Kohli, Shami and Gill
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of WTC final against India
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Reserve: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw
WTC final 2023: Pitch report
The pitch at Kennington Oval is very unpredictable, and it's tough to guess whether the ball will dominate or the bat will leave its mark. The pitch is equally good for the batter and bowler.
The pitch is a little bouncy and enables the spinner to gain some grip advantage. The pitch typically gets worse making it more challenging for batters to score more runs and will favour bowlers. In such situations, the toss will play a critical role, and most likely after winning the toss, the team will choose to bat first.
When will the India vs Australia WTC final take place?
The WTC final between India vs Australia will take place on June 7 to June 11.
Where will the World Test Championship final be played?
The India vs Australia final will take place at Kennington Oval Stadium in London, England.
What time will the India vs Australia WTC final begin?
The World Test Championship final will begin at 3:30 pm IST (11 am local time).
Where to watch the India vs Australia WTC final?
The India vs Australia Final will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.