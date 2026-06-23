Need advance preparation steps for delayed monsoon, says R Mukundan

These are times of crisis and uncertainty for businesses. How do you assess the economic situation and the government's response?

India has to continue on the growth path. The world is going through three broad crises, including the crisis of geopolitics, defence-related tensions and the broad spectre of technology disruption. In these times, the current focus and response from industry for the government is that we should continue to engage in even greater reforms because, even as we come out of these crises, we should be better prepared. Why should we be okay with a 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate? Why not aspire for 8 or 9 or even 10? We have an understanding of what the government is working on and we have had engagement with it in terms of what industry would like to put forward.

What are the key areas requiring urgent reform?

Industry is demanding different buckets of reforms, including foundational reforms at the core, followed by factor reforms and future-ready reforms. Technology and sustainability represent future-ready reforms and we need to get ready for them. As part of foundational reform, the first starting point is going beyond ease of doing business to cost of doing business and improving the speed of doing business. India is among the faster-growing economies of size and significance. We should continue to build growth momentum and take it forward. For example, allotment and demarcation of land and power supply for projects have to happen on time. That is where speed of execution becomes important. The second foundational reform area is agriculture and the rural economy. India has the second-largest arable land area in the world. We should not just be surplus for India; we should be surplus for the world. The Gujarat micro-irrigation model is a success. Why can't we replicate it? The third foundational piece is MSMEs. We should be able to make our industry globally competitive.

The last piece of foundational reform, which is actually a lesson from the West Asia crisis, is that we need to do more exploration and a lot more critical mineral mining. Many new areas are now open for exploration and mining in general, but we should now get companies to explore and find the mineral wealth. We need a policy that allows a minimum price for this work and some kind of price-stability mechanism to be established. The same is true of bioethanol. Whether sugar prices go high or oil prices go high, we should have a policy that can enable steady demand. We have made some suggestions to the government on that.

What are the factor-level reforms you have highlighted?

As part of the larger factor reforms, industry is always concerned about two specific areas. First is infrastructure, where a lot of development has happened across roads and railways, etc. But the issue is more about multimodal development and reducing friction between modes. We need some fine-tuning there. The second area, where there are real bottlenecks despite massive growth, is the power sector. On the renewable energy front too, there are issues related to storage, distribution and transmission. This is the set of reforms we have said India should focus on. If these two factors are addressed along with the speed of doing business, it would take care of many issues.

What are some of the biggest pain points that you see emerging for industry from the West Asia crisis? And how do you assess the government's response to those pain points?

We have seen huge coordination within government departments to manage the situation, including DPIIT, the commerce and industry ministry, external affairs and the finance ministry. The finance ministry moved rapidly to create short-term fixes to make sure the crisis is handled. For medium-term solutions, we have seen the government figuring out new areas to open for trade. Our exports have continued to grow during this time because industry pivoted very rapidly. It was during the recent tariff issue. And now that we have discovered the markets, it is a permanent feature. We want to continue to spur growth even when the tariff issues are sorted out. In terms of larger long-term issues, one of our future-ready solutions is to form a GST-style council for concurrent subjects. GST has been a positive initiative where there is congruence. We need to get more of it in areas that are concurrent and ensure that states come on board.

What are the top 2-3 areas where such concurrence is needed?

Land is a good example. You can't create the world's largest land bank without states' involvement. Similarly, the issues of power costs and water infrastructure cannot be addressed without states' involvement. Having a single point of contact and approval works for any large foreign investment. We have to ensure capacity-building there. A lot of good work has happened on this front, but we have to do more. For example, Punjab needs a very high level of intervention like this. It has to diversify its crops and go beyond rice and wheat. It has to have more food-processing capacity. It is true for many northeastern states too.

Have you also discussed specific steps to take care of the issues likely to arise from the delayed monsoon this year?

In the short term, we have to worry about the delayed rain. We need to prepare for it in advance. States need to start rolling out schemes and planning for fodder. We need to start planning water for our cattle and, of course, give farmers more drought-resistant seed varieties. We should be able to give them late-harvest varieties where the production time is very short. Every crop has such varieties. And the good news is that our reservoir levels are slightly better than what was the case before. Our buffer stocks are also good.

What exactly is the issue on the power front? Hasn't the classic problem of high discom losses been taken care of to a large extent?

They may have come down significantly but, if you look at the state of finances of discoms today, the issue persists. For example, the cost of power varies from state to state and that difference is as high as double in some states. And some of the states with very high power rates are the most industrialised. So, their further growth could be impacted if the issue is not addressed. CII has the data points to support the government on this. The states that have done exceedingly well in terms of power sector reforms have metered rural distribution to make sure that what is offered as free power is actually metered and measured.

What are the specific recommendations on the land and labour front?

On labour, the reform has been announced but it is now more about operationalising it. Now industry and the government should together focus on upskilling and reskilling. India already has the second-largest arable land area and now we should also try to reach the point where India has the world's largest industrial land bank. Our ambition should be to create a land bank that is available and is the biggest in the world. Also, this should not come at the cost of agriculture or anything else. We need to keep it as productive as possible.

What are industry's suggestions for the government to get it right on fiscal and taxation issues?

Among the future-ready reforms, the last bucket is fiscal and monetary policy. The path of fiscal consolidation should continue. There are some issues on the taxation front that need fine-tuning and we will highlight them. On monetary policy, we have had an excellent run. One part of that is managing the external monetary situation and we have some suggestions on boosting FDI. The three areas that need to work together to achieve success on this front include finance, commerce and external affairs. One area where they intersect is free trade agreements and moving towards free trade utilisation. This deals with crucial questions such as how we promote exports and how we ensure that Brand India is given even more power. As for creating industry champions in the form of large corporate entities, the PLI scheme is important. We need to create champions who can generate the capital for future growth and compete with the best in the world.

Under the future-ready reforms umbrella, apart from sustainability, what are industry's specific recommendations on the technology side?