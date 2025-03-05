Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's services sector growth improves to 59 in Feb; overall PMI 58.8

India's services sector growth improves to 59 in Feb; overall PMI 58.8

Services sectors saw one of the sharpest increases in employment since records began in December 2005

PMI

India's February 2025 services PMI (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s services sector witnessed a strong rebound in February, with the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 59.0, up from 56.5 in January, which had been its lowest reading in over two years. The latest data, compiled by S&P Global, highlighted a surge in new business orders, both domestically and internationally, driving higher output and a notable rise in employment. 
 
 

Strong demand drives services sector rebound

The services sector expansion was fuelled by increasing demand, particularly from international markets, which recorded its fastest growth in six months, according to the new export business index. As a result, firms continued to scale up operations, leading to one of the sharpest increases in employment since records began in December 2005. Businesses reported hiring full- and part-time workers to accommodate rising workloads and ease capacity pressures.
 
 
Commenting on the service sector growth, Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said, "Job creation and charge inflation remained strong during February. Looking ahead, business sentiment remains broadly positive, but did slightly slip last month to its lowest level since August 2024."

Also Read

PMI, PMI INDIA

Growth in India's services sector accelerates in Feb on stronger demand

PMI, PMI INDIA

Growth in services sector slows to more than 2-year low: PMI survey

PMI, PMI INDIA

Services sector growth slows to more than 2-yr low of 56.5 in Jan: PMI data

European Union, EU

Euro zone economy ended 2024 in fragile state as activity contracted: PMI

PMI, PMI INDIA

India's services PMI hits 59.3 in December, ending 2024 on a high note

 

Cost pressures remain a concern

Despite the sector’s overall strength, cost pressures remained a concern, the survey said. While firms reported higher expenses due to additional recruitment, salary hikes, and increased overtime payments, the overall inflation rate for input costs eased to a four-month low.
 
The most significant cost pressures were noted in the consumer services segment, where rising expenses on food, materials, and packaging contributed to inflationary pressures.
 

Manufacturing slows in Feb

Indian manufacturers saw loss in new orders and slowed production momentum with February's PMI plummeting to a 14-month low of 56.3, data showed on Monday. The manufacturing PMI for the previous month had been 57.7.
 
Growth in the services sector, however, pushed the overall Composite PMI for Feb to 58.8, from 57.7 last month.
 
The Purchasing Managers' Index offers  insights into the performance of the manufacturing and services sectors, helping investors assess business conditions and gain important context about the economic environment across different markets. A reading above 50 signals sector expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction, and 50 reflects no change.

More From This Section

TAX

Why India's tax office needs to win over taxpayers, and not tyrannise them

PremiumNational highway

New national highway project awards rebound after year-long slump

Premiumbureaucrats, government officers, IAS, Administrative Service, UPSC, IPS, IFS, civil servants, bureaucracy

India's governance spends are lower than US, emerging market peers

Premiumnegotiating trade deals

Free trade agreement tariff concessions cost India Rs 94,172 crore in FY25

PremiumCake

No recovery proceedings on donuts GST dispute, says Bombay High Court

Topics : Service PMI February services PMI India Services PMI Services sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Balaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon