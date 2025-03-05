Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Growth in India's services sector accelerates in Feb on stronger demand

Growth in India's services sector accelerates in Feb on stronger demand

The HSBC final India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 59 in February from a 26-month low of 56.5 in January

PMI, PMI INDIA

The index has remained above the neutral 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for 43 consecutive months. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Growth in India's dominant services sector picked up in February, driven by improving domestic and international demand, as new orders rose at a faster pace, a private business survey showed on Wednesday.
 
The HSBC final India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 59 in February from a 26-month low of 56.5 in January.
 
The index has remained above the neutral 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for 43 consecutive months.
 
"Boosted by improving domestic and international demand, new orders placed with Indian services companies rose at a faster rate during February. The uptick in growth underpinned a quicker expansion in output and a substantial increase in employment," the survey noted.
 
 
The survey also highlighted that while firms faced higher cost burdens in February, the rate of inflation eased to a four-month low. The rise in output prices remained broadly in line with January’s increase and above its long-run average.

"Productivity gains, favourable underlying demand and greater intakes of new business were the key determinants of output growth, anecdotal evidence showed," it added.
 
International orders supported growth, with service providers reporting stronger demand from clients in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East. Overall, external sales expanded at the fastest pace in six months.
 
"In order to accommodate rising new business and alleviate capacity pressures, Indian services firms continued to pursue recruitment drives," the survey noted.
 
Employment expanded sharply and at one of the fastest rates recorded since data collection began in December 2005. According to panellists, both full-time and part-time staff were hired.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said global demand, which grew at its fastest pace in six months, played a major role in driving output growth in India's services sector.
 
"Meanwhile, job creation and charge inflation remained strong during February. Looking ahead, business sentiment remains broadly positive but dipped slightly last month to its lowest level since August 2024," she added
       

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

