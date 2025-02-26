Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Australian exporters to save $2 bn in tariffs due to trade pact with India

Australian exporters to save $2 bn in tariffs due to trade pact with India

Going forward, sectors such as clean energy, education and skills, agribusiness, and tourism will drive the economic relationship between both countries

trade

trade

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Exporters from Australia will save around $2 billion in tariffs by the end of December due to the tariff concessions implemented under the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), or the interim trade deal signed between the two countries, according to an official statement.
 
The India-Australia ECTA came into force on December 29, 2022. Under the deal, by value, over 85 per cent of Australian goods exported to India are now tariff-free, rising to 90 per cent in 2026. As much as 96 per cent of imports from India are now tariff-free, and this will rise to 100 per cent by 2026.
 
 
“Our free trade agreement with India has saved Australian businesses hundreds of millions of dollars… the savings are having a direct impact on Australians, reducing costs at the checkout and creating local jobs. Australia continues to make progress in its negotiations with India on a new free trade agreement, which will unlock even more trade opportunities for Australian businesses,” the Australian government said in a statement as it launched ‘A New Roadmap for Australia’s Economic Engagement with India’ on Wednesday.
 
Going forward, sectors such as clean energy, education and skills, agribusiness, and tourism will drive the economic relationship between both countries.
 
During the first year of the trade deal, Australian exports to India grew by 35 per cent, excluding coal. In particular, the agreement kickstarted a whole range of Australian agricultural exports to India, including cotton, nuts, and some fruit and vegetables.

Also Read

India-Australia flag

Australia to invest $16 mn in joint trade and investment fund with India

Piyush Goyal

Efforts on to balance India-Japan trade by boosting exports: Piyush Goyal

PremiumGovt's electronics export goal faces US President Trump's tariff wall

Govt's electronics export goal faces US President Trump's tariff wall

PremiumIndia US Trade

Govt readies steps ahead of likely bilateral trade deal with the US

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Al Thani, Thani

India, Qatar upgrade ties, aim to double bilateral trade to $28 bn in 5 yrs

 
“This agreement does more than just boost trade—it helps our industries take advantage of the complementary nature of our trade relationship, while giving Australian exporters greater certainty and priming them for further growth,” said a report on the roadmap.
 
For instance, almost 200 Australian products were exported to India for the first time or reintroduced after a long absence, including avocados, fresh salmon, pine wood, rock lobsters, a range of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, electric motors and generators, astroturf, and fibreglass.
 
Similarly, Indian businesses are also taking advantage of improved access to the Australian market, providing cheaper prices on goods for Australian consumers. In 2023, Australian imports of Indian agricultural products grew by 15 per cent.
 
“There has been notable growth in imports of Indian industrial products, including clothing and apparel, medicaments, telephone sets, cosmetics and perfumes, machinery, and auto parts. By 2026, all Indian products entering Australia will be tariff-free. Cheaper Indian inputs to Australian processed or manufactured goods lead to lower prices for Australian consumers,” it said.

More From This Section

GDP

Worst over for India's economy, Q3 GDP growth seen at 6.2%: Deutsche Bank

direct tax rupees fund

CBDT amends norms, mandates detailed income disclosures for business trusts

World Bank

World Bank bullish on India, reaffirms confidence in its economic potential

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India eyes higher ethanol blending target, boosts focus on green hydrogen

MGNREGA

MGNREGS, PMAY-G account for 75% of rural development dept's budget: Report

Topics : trade exporters Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outBuy now, Pay LaterEnd of EB-5 visaLatest News LIVETrump's AI vision of GazaAFG vs ENG Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriMMRDA-Systra DisputeIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon