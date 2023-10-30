close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Average onion price in Delhi touches Rs 78 per kg, shows govt data

All-India average rate at Rs 50.35 per kg, according to govt data

onions, market, prices, retailers, hoarding, traders

The fresh kharif onion should have started arriving by now but it has not

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Onion prices remained at a high level in the national capital on Monday and was ruling at an average price of Rs 78 per kilogram in the retail market, according to government data.
However, the all-India average price of onion was at around Rs 50.35 per kg while the maximum rate was Rs 83 per kg and modal price was at Rs 60 per kg, as per the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs.
The minimum rate is Rs 17 per kg.
Local vendors are selling onions at Rs 80 per kg while the key kitchen item is available at Rs 75 per kg on e-commerce portals Bigbasket and Otipy.
On Saturday, the Centre imposed a Minimum Export Price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 to boost availability of the vegetable in the domestic market.
The USD 800 per tonne MEP translates into about Rs 67 per kg. The MEP is there for all varieties of onion except Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram onions, and for cut, sliced or broken in powder forms.
Besides, the Centre has announced that it would procure an additional 2 lakh tonnes of onion for the buffer, over and above the 5 lakh tonnes already procured.
An official statement issued on Saturday said that the step to impose MEP will help in maintaining sufficient availability of onion to domestic consumers at affordable prices as the quantity of stored Rabi 2023 onion is declining.
Onion from the buffer stock has been disposed continuously since the second week of August in major consumption centres all over the country, and also supplied to retail consumers at Rs 25 per kg through mobile vans operated by NCCF and NAFED.
"Till date about 1.70 lakh metric tonnes of onion has been disposed from the buffer. The continuous procurement and disposal of onion from the buffer are undertaken to moderate the prices for consumers while ensuring remunerative prices to the onion farmers," the statement had said.
Last week, a senior ministry official had said that the delay in kharif onion sowing due to weather reasons resulted in less coverage and late arrival of the crop.

Also Read

Onion prices up 50% in last 10 days, high demand, low supply to blame

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

Govt exempts 'Bangalore Rose' onion from export duty, subject to conditions

Govt imposes minimum export price of $800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

Politics of Maharashtra heats up as govt imposes 40% export duty on onion

Pak central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 22% ahead of IMF's visit

Inclusive growth a global challenge: Sonal Varma at BS BFSI Summit 2023

Ola, Uber, Porter worst digital platforms for gig workers in India: Report

India's rice export restrictions are pushing global south towards a crisis

BFSI highlights: Quality should get rewarded, says IFSCA chairperson

The fresh kharif onion should have started arriving by now but it has not.

With stored rabi onion getting exhausted and delay in the arrival of the kharif onion, there is a tight supply situation, resulting in price increases in both wholesale and retail markets, the official had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : onion price Onion crisis onion output

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon