Corporation and personal income tax collections decline in October

October was the month of festivals, but that did not manifest in tax numbers, particularly direct taxes.
For instance, corporation tax was down 16 per cent at Rs 26,356 crore in the month year-on-year, while personal income tax fell 12 per cent to Rs 61,937 crore.
This resulted in a decline of 11.9 per cent to Rs 88,293 crore in direct taxes for the month.
As such, corporation tax collections rose by just 1.2 per cent till October of the current financial year, while the budget had projected this tax to rise almost 12 per cent during the year.
Personal income tax was up 16.8 per cent during the first seven months of FY24, which is much higher than the 13.6 per cent projected by the budget for the entire year, according to figures released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).
Direct taxes rose 11.1 per cent to a bit over Rs 11 trillion during April-October on a year-on-year basis, while the budget has projected them to rise by 12.8 per cent for FY25.
In the previous year too, corporation tax fell 13 per cent in October, but that time Diwali fell on November 13, which meant festivities were for a few more days. However, personal income tax rose almost 24 per cent in October of FY23.
Corporation tax was up 14.8 per cent till October during 2023-24, while personal income tax rose almost 24 per cent.
Besides these two taxes, excise duty was down 12 per cent in October of this financial year. This led to a rise of just 0.6 per cent in excise duty, whereas the budget has projected a rise of 4.5 per cent during the entire year.
It should be noted that the decision to scrap the windfall tax on crude oil, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), petrol, and diesel exports will further impact excise duty collections unless lower tax raises consumption.
Overall, tax collections were up only 1.6 per cent in October, against a fall of 1.2 per cent in the same month of the previous year. The mop-up rose 9.7 per cent in the first seven months of the current financial year against the budget projection of 10.8 per cent for the entire year.
Amit Maheshwari, partner at tax and consulting firm AKM Global, says the economy is visibly slowing down, which is reflected in the gross domestic product (GDP) numbers.
"Corporate results and the guidance provided have further confirmed this," he says.
Maheshwari, however, clarifies that this seems to be more of a cyclical slowdown than a structural one and should continue for the next few quarters.
"This has led to a decline in corporation tax numbers, and we expect tax collections to remain low considering the slowdown in the economy," he says.
With government spending expected to rise, the trend might reverse after a few quarters, Maheshwari adds.
The GDP growth fell to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent during July-September of the current financial year.
Experts, however, caution against interpreting this data too hastily.
For instance, ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar says it may not be appropriate to correlate trends in the month of October for direct taxes with the festive season.
"In particular, this tends to be a month with a very small base for corporation tax, and trends related to the release of arrears could distort the year-on-year growth," she says.
The growth in GST collections in the month of November (for the transactions in the month of October) may provide a better benchmark, she opines.
Gross GST collections grew 8.5 per cent to over Rs 1.82 trillion in November year-on-year, while net GST mop-up, after adjusting for refunds, increased by 11 per cent to Rs 1.63 trillion.
However, both gross GST and net GST receipts declined compared to Rs 1.87 trillion and Rs 1.68 trillion in October.
Experts attribute this to the tendency by companies to pay arrears in the last month of a quarter.