close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi government extends power subsidy scheme for another year: Minister

Delhi cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday approved extending the power subsidy scheme for next one year, despite "conspiracies" to stop it, Power minister Atishi said in a press conference

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday approved extending the power subsidy scheme for next one year, despite "conspiracies" to stop it, Power minister Atishi said in a press conference.

The people of Delhi will continue to get free electricity on monthly consumption of 200 units. Those using 201-400 units will get a 50 per cent subsidy.

Applications received for power subsidy from October till now will be considered valid till April 2024, said the minister.

"The decision comes despite efforts by the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor to stop the scheme," said the minister, who had earlier claimed that attempts were being made to stop free electricity provided by the Kejriwal government to the farmers and lawyers.

In the wake of her allegations, the BJP had accused her of lying that farmers were getting free power supply and claimed they were receiving bills of thousands of rupees due to fixed charges.

In a statement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for their support and assured them that as long as he is there, they will face "no problems."

The free electricity scheme was introduced by the Kejriwal government in 2019.

Also Read

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Delhi govt has no plan to revise power subsidy scheme, says Atishi

Over 4 million consumers apply for Delhi govt's electricity scheme subsidy

30% consumers yet to apply for monthly electricity subsidy: Delhi govt

Delhi govt extends electricity subsidy application deadline to Nov 15

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3%; ADB projects 6.4% for FY24

Windfall tax on domestic crude oil cut to nil, on export of diesel halved

India will not be impacted by Opec+ production cut, officials say

India, European Union speed up work on free trade agreement negotiations

Civil aviation ministry disburses Rs 30 cr under PLI Scheme for drones

Atishi said that a file on power subsidy was yet not officially produced before the Delhi government, and claimed that the power department officials said they were under "pressure" to stop the free electricity scheme.

The Power Minister said that when the Cabinet note was to be readied, like every year, for the electricity subsidy scheme to be continued, the officers of the Power department were forcibly called to the LG Office, where senior leaders of the BJP were also present.

"...they all threatened the officers and got them to write a note on the files saying that the subsidy given to lawyers and farmers should be ended," Atishi said.

More than 48 lakh domestic consumers, out of more than 58 lakh, have opted for subsidy as per official figures.

Kejriwal had last year announced that subsidies will be given to only those consumers who will apply for it.

Topics : Atishi | Delhi | electricity sector

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

Milk, milk man
5 min read

ADB slashes India GDP growth forecast to 6.4% for FY24, cites risks

Economic growth, GDP
4 min read

Axis Bank CEO flags risks of slowing economic growth, says report

Axis Bank
2 min read

India's GDP growth to slow down to 6.3 per cent in FY24: World Bank

india, economy
2 min read

Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Revenue boost: FY23 net direct tax collection exceeds Revised Estimate

tax
3 min read

Centre's grievance appellate committee to hear pleas against gaming SRBs

online gaming
3 min read

Automobile retail sales up 14% in March; post 21% YoY growth in FY23

car manufacturers
3 min read

India's GDP growth to slow down to 6.3 per cent in FY24: World Bank

india, economy
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon