JUST IN
Govt looks to close Chabahar port negotiations by end of this fiscal
G20 meet: Infra to sustainable finance, global headwinds take centre stage
Parliamentary panel says women in CAPFs 'abysmally low', demands action
UAE deal poses a survival challenge for Indian bullion refineries
Inorganic fertiliser manufacture requires prior envt clearance: NGT
DESH Bill: Commerce dept may scrap concessional corporate tax provision
India's exports to G20 can more than double to $500 bn by 2030, says PHDCCI
Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems rolls out 100th surface-to-air missile kit
Railway ministry drops proposal for monetisation of stations on PPP mode
Water, mines, funds: How states, centre tackle their differences on issues
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
GST Council's fitment panel clarifies tax levy on SUVs, UPI transactions
Business Standard

Over 4 million consumers apply for Delhi govt's electricity scheme subsidy

More than 40 lakh of the national capital's 57.60 lakh domestic power consumers have applied for subsidies under the Delhi government's free electricity scheme till Tuesday, government data showed

Topics
Delhi government | Subsidies | Power consumption

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

More than 40 lakh of the national capital's 57.60 lakh domestic power consumers have applied for subsidies under the Delhi government's free electricity scheme till Tuesday, government data showed.

The data also showed 47 lakh consumers received subsidies when consumers didn't need to apply for the scheme.

The Delhi government revamped its subsidy scheme to make it mandatory for domestic consumers to apply to avail of the benefit. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced that from October, only those consumers who apply for power subsidy would get it.

As of Tuesday evening, 40,28,915 consumers have applied for the subsidy. These include 9.88 lakh consumers of BSES Yamuna Power Limited, 18.28 lakh BSES Rajdhani Power Limited consumers and 11.28 lakh Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited consumers. Another 13,882 consumers under the New Delhi Municipal Council area have also applied, the official figures revealed.

"Only those consumers who submitted their applications till November 15 will get the subsidy for October. Applications filed after November 15 will be considered for December and subsequent months," a senior government officer said.

More than 37 lakh consumers had opted for subsidy up to November 15.

The last date to apply for the subsidy was earlier set at October 31. Over 35 lakh consumers had applied for the scheme by the last date, which was later extended to November 15.

Of the 47 lakh consumers who received subsidies earlier, nearly 30 lakh used free electricity up to 200 units per month. The government provided 50 per cent subsidy (up to Rs 800) to around 16-17 lakh consumers with monthly consumptions of 201-400 units.

Any consumer who fails to apply for the subsidy can get it from the next bill cycle after submitting an application.

For the current financial year, the Delhi government has set aside Rs 3,250 crore for the subsidy scheme. The amount earmarked for the scheme in 2021-22 was Rs 3,090 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi government

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 21:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.