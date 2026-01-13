Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Electronics exports hit ₹4 trillion in 2025, set to rise further: Vaishnaw

Electronics exports hit ₹4 trillion in 2025, set to rise further: Vaishnaw

According to official estimates, electronic production reached around ₹11.3 crore and exports were to the tune of ₹3.3 trillion in 2024-25

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electronics exports from the country have crossed ₹4 trillion in 2025 and are expected to grow when four semiconductor plants begin production this year, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

According to official estimates, electronic production reached around ₹11.3 crore and exports were to the tune of ₹3.3 trillion in 2024-25.

"Electronics exports crossed Rs 4 trillion in 2025, creating jobs and bringing foreign exchange. Momentum will continue in 2026 as four semiconductor plants come into commercial production," Vaishnaw said in a social media post on Monday.

The mobile phone industry dominates the country's electronics manufacturing sector at present.

According to industry estimates, more than 25 lakh people are employed in the electronics sector.

 

Also Read

rice

India's 2025 rice exports surge to near record levels as curbs lifted

Samsung

Samsung forecasts record profit surge as AI-driven chip prices soar

Electronics

Electronics industry targets 16 products to reduce import dependencepremium

export import trade

Export promotion: Mkt access schemes need to be backed by coherent strategypremium

Samvardhana Motherson

Motherson secures PLI incentives for electronics components manufacturing

The minister shared a report which states that iPhone exports from India have hit ₹2.03 trillion in 2025, which is almost double that of ₹1.1 trillion Apple exported in the calendar year 2024.

According to the mobile manufacturers industry body, India Cellular and Electronics Association, mobile phone production in the country is expected to reach USD 75 billion (about Rs 6.76 trillion), comprising export of over USD 30 billion or about Rs 2.7 trillion, by the end of the current fiscal year.

Mobile phones worth Rs 5.5 trillion were produced in the country, and exports from the segment were around Rs 2 trillion in 2024-25.

Neil Shah, Co-Founder and VP for Research at market research and analysis firm Counterpoint, said Apple has become a poster child for India by expanding its manufacturing post-US tariffs on China and with exports from India reaching a record high.

"India will be touching almost 30 crore units of mobile phone production, and one in four smartphones produced in India will be exported in 2025.

"High ASP (average selling price) or premium USA market is one of the largest export destinations driven by Apple, Samsung, and Motorola, also boosting the export value reaching highest ever," Shah said.

According to the International Data Corporation's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for the third quarter of 2025, Apple clocked its highest-ever supplies of 50 lakh iPhones for the domestic market in a quarter.

Apple leads both the premium (smartphones priced in the range of Rs 53,000-71,000 apiece) and super-premium segment (priced above Rs 71,000 apiece), which drove the growth of the country's smartphone market in the September quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rice

IREF flags Iran unrest impact on Basmati exports; prices fall in mandis

exports, imports, trade

US plans extra 25% tariff over Iran trade: What it means for India

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector

China, India cut coal power generation for 1st time in over 50 yrs: Report

India's Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw participates in critical minerals ministerial meeting hosted by US

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Vitol, Trafigura offer Venezuelan oil to India, China for March delivery

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Trade exports Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyMakar Sankranti DateQ3 Result TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayApple Google Gemini DealIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions