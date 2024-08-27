EPFO officials meet EPS-95 NAC members to discuss pension, other demands

A delegation of pensioners' body EPS-95 National Agitation Committee on Tuesday met with senior officials of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to press for their long-standing demand for a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500.

The members also demanded full medical coverage for EPS members and their spouses, EPS-95 National Agitation Committee (NAC) said in a statement.

"An invitation came to us from Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for a meeting. The objective of the meeting was to resolve the pending demands of the pensioners," EPS-95 NAC President Ashok Raut said.

The EPS-95 NAC members have been protesting to press for their demand of Rs 7,500 as monthly pension instead of an average monthly pension of only Rs 1,450 at present, he said.