Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / ESIC launches SPREE 2025 to expand social security coverage for workers

ESIC launches SPREE 2025 to expand social security coverage for workers

The scheme will be active from July 1 to December 31, and provides one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and employees to enrol without facing inspections for past dues

Mansukh L Mandaviya, Mansukh L

The corporation approved SPREE 2025 during its 196th meeting in Shimla on June 27 under the chairmanship of Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has rolled out Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE) 2025 to expand its social security coverage, an official statement said.

The corporation approved SPREE 2025 during its 196th meeting in Shimla on June 27 under the chairmanship of Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The scheme will be active from July 1 to December 31, 2025 and provides one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and employees including contractual and temporary workers to enrol without facing inspections or demands for past dues.

Employers can register their units and employees digitally through ESIC portal, Shram Suvidha and MCA portal.

 

Registration will be considered valid from the date declared by the employer. No contribution or benefit will apply for periods prior to registration.

Also Read

corporate governance, artificial intelligence, leadership, financial fraud

ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

ESIC beneficiaries set to avail healthcare at AB-PMJAY hospitals: Mandaviya

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Gundams Arrive update

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: 'Gundams Arrive' update rolls out on July 3

rice

US rice contains most arsenic, Indian basmati among safest, finds study

Check England vs India 2nd Test live score and match updates here

England vs India LIVE SCORE updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Nair-Jaiswal rebuild India after slow start

No inspection or demand for past records will be made for the pre-registration period.

The scheme encourages voluntary compliance by removing the fear of retrospective penalties and easing the registration process. Prior to SPREE, non-registration within specified timeframes could result in legal action and a demand for backdated dues.

SPREE 2025 addresses these barriers, aiming to bring left-out establishments and workers into the ESI fold and ensure broader social protection.

By simplifying the registration process and offering immunity from retrospective liabilities, the scheme not only encourages employers to regularize their workforce but also ensures that more workers, especially those in contractual sectors, gain access to essential health and social benefits under the ESI Act.

Originally introduced in 2016, SPREE has facilitated the registration of over 88,000 employers and 1.02 crore employees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

poverty

Aligning RE with development goals can lift 193 mn from poverty: UNDP Study

interest rates, finance, profit

TReDS platform RXIL crosses ₹2 trn MSME invoice financing milestone

US President Donald Trump

Trump says trade deal with India 'soon' as July 9 deadline approaches

Premiummining minerals mines

Mineral, metal output continues growth momentum in early FY26

PremiumJharia Coalfield fires

Coal Ministry to launch digital module for faster, transparent clearances

Topics : ESIC employee social security workers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVERussia Sanctions BillDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon