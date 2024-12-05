Farm sentiments likely to cheer domestic tractor sales in H2 FY25

The domestic tractor industry is set for a rebound in the second half of the financial year, riding on good reservoir levels post a strong monsoon, as well as higher minimum support price (MSP) for key rabi crops.
Analysts expect double-digit retail growth in H2FY25 in the range of 10–11 per cent, partly led by a low base (as FY24 saw sales decline in H2) and positive agricultural sentiments.
The first half of the current fiscal has been flat in terms of wholesales, with 472,079 units sold over 469,383 units in H1FY24. Tractor sales in India for the 2023–2024 financial year totalled 874,504 units, a 7 per cent decrease from the previous year's 940,985 units. The decline was primarily due to the poor monsoon in 2023–2024, which negatively impacted kharif crop production and agricultural activities.
Retail growth has not been encouraging in the first seven months. FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations) data showed that between April and October, retail sales declined by 7.35 per cent to 470,276 units. October retail sales, however, showed a 3 per cent growth.
Raman Mittal, joint managing director, International Tractors Limited (ITL), told Business Standard that the tractor industry has witnessed a "robust resurgence" this festive season, fuelled by a combination of factors uplifting farmer sentiment. “Despite a slow start to the monsoon, an exceptional 108 per cent precipitation during June–September 2024 significantly boosted reservoir levels, surpassing the 10-year average by 14 per cent, subsequently leading to significant growth across the southern market,” Mittal explained.
He added that this, combined with a record kharif harvest and a promising rabi sowing season, has set the stage for growth, supported by the favourable La Niña effect that stabilised temperatures.
“These factors have prompted an upward revision of industry projections, with H2FY25 now expected to see growth rather than being flat as previously anticipated,” Mittal said, adding that ITL recorded its best-ever monthly sales in October 2024, selling 20,056 units.
The market leader, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), also noted that after flat growth of around 0.6–0.7 per cent in H1FY25, the industry is expected to rebound with 13–15 per cent growth in H2. Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer (auto and farm sector), M&M, noted during M&M’s second-quarter results that "green shoots" are emerging in the tractor industry. Contributing factors include an 8 per cent surplus in rainfall, reservoir levels at 87 per cent, and a rise in kharif output, as evidenced by the significant increase in mandi arrivals in late October.
Hemant Sikka, president – farm equipment sector, M&M, said, “With very good reservoir levels and higher MSP for key rabi crops, farmers’ sentiments are positive and cash flows healthy. Good progress in rabi sowing and a good rabi crop is expected to further boost demand for tractors in the coming months.”
M&M has seen a 9 per cent growth year-on-year for the April–October period this fiscal, selling 248,060 units in the domestic market. In October, the company saw a 30 per cent jump in domestic wholesales.
Yes Securities stated in a November report that they expect the tractor industry’s cumulative retail volumes for H2FY25 to grow by 10–11 per cent. “We expect tractor volumes to have an upside led by positive terms of trade and improved subsidy announcements (though not broad-based). Our checks show improved farm sentiments in key regions like the west (led by Maharashtra and Gujarat), north (led by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan), central (Madhya Pradesh), and south (favourable base), while the east (West Bengal and Bihar) is under stress due to monsoon deficiency,” the report said.
Kotak Institutional Equities also highlighted that the industry expects demand trends in H2FY25 to remain strong with double-digit year-on-year volume growth. As for M&M, it stated: “Overall, the company has guided for the domestic tractor industry volumes to grow by 6–7 per cent year-on-year in FY2025.”