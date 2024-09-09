Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Ganesh Chaturthi expected to bring Rs 25,000 crore business: Industry body

Ganesh Chaturthi expected to bring Rs 25,000 crore business: Industry body

Ganesh Chaturthi is projected to generate Rs 25,000 crore this year, with businesses favouring domestic goods, and a push for eco-friendly clay idols

An artist gives final touch to the idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Nagpur on Saturday.

An artist gives final touch to the idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Nagpur on Saturday.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began on Saturday, is expected to generate a business worth Rs 25,000 crore, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said, sharing multiple media reports in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
 
Of this, the market for Ganesha idols alone is expected to exceed Rs 500 crore. Moreover, businesses are seen steering clear of Chinese products in favour of domestic goods in a bid to support the local economy.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
With each year, there has been an increasing call for turning the festival eco-friendly, by using clay idols of the Hindu deity Ganesha instead of traditional Plaster of Paris (PoP) ones.
 

Swiggy, Zepto ride high on festive fervour

Capitalising on the festive excitement, quick commerce platforms like Zepto and Swiggy are also actively promoting various initiatives to boost their sales. On Sunday, Swiggy, which is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO), drew attention by launching a ‘modak dispenser’ at Mumbai’s Carter Road. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan A said that the dispenser has been dispensing over 4,000 modaks daily, drawing large crowds. Modak is a traditional Indian sweet, often associated with this festival.
 
Likewise, Zepto co-founder Aditya Palicha took to LinkedIn to share key shopping trends over the weekend, revealing that festival-related sales had significantly jumped this year. He said that modak sales on the platform had increased fivefold, while Ganesh idol sales had surged tenfold. Festival decor sales also saw a tenfold increase.
 
Palicha noted that Bengaluru led all cities, accounting for 25 per cent of all sweet orders. On Sunday alone, Zepto sold 1,500 modaks per hour. He also added that this year, the platform focused exclusively on eco-friendly Ganesh idols.
 

More From This Section

FDI

India expected to see strong FDI inflows in coming quarters: Experts

Gig workers

Centre considers early rollout of social security for gig economy workers

MoSPI

Govt dissolves Pronab Sen-led panel on statistics, cites 'overlap' in work

The state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and private refiner Reliance Industries (RIL) pin their hopes on the US driving season among other factors to improve refining prospects in the current financial year (FY25) after reporting weak first

Crude calculations: How cheaper Venezuelan oil flows will help India

Trade, trade deal

India needs more trade, and being inside RCEP is better than staying out

The use of PoP for Ganesh Chaturthi has been a significant concern for environmentalists as the chemical composition of the idols causes irreparable water pollution from being immersed in water bodies.

Also Read

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Why is Visarjan done on different days? View details

Ganesh Chaturthi

Stone pelting at Ganesh procession in MP's Ratlam; security tightened

Ganesh Chaturthi, India, Maharashtra

Ganesh Chathurthi celebrated with fervour, leaders join celebrations

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati

Maharashtra CM, other leaders welcome Lord Ganesh as 10-day festival begins

Gowri Habba 2024

Gowri Habba 2024: All you need to know about Swarna Gowri Vratha puja

Topics : Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations Ganesh immersion Zepto CAIT India economy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon