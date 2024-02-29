Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GDP growth rate accelerated to 8.4% in Q3FY24; FY24 growth estimate at 7.6%

In the previous quarter, it was 7.6 per cent and 7.8 per cent in the July quarter

Economic growth, GDP

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in the quarter ending December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24) was 8.4 per cent, according to the data released by the Centre on Thursday. This is higher than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) estimate of 6.5 per cent, according to National Statistical Office (NSO) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Indian economy remained resilient with robust 7.6 per cent growth rate of GDP in FY 2023-24 over and above 7 per cent growth rate in FY2022-23

Double-digit growth rate of construction sector (10.7 per cent), followed by a good growth rate of Manufacturing sector (8.5 per cent) have boosted the GDP growth in FY 2023-24.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, India Ratings and Research had predicted that the growth rate in the quarter would be 6.5 per cent. SBI Research said that the growth would be in the range of 6.7-6.9 per cent. 

On the back of double-digit growth in manufacturing sector (11.6 per cent) sector, followed by a good growth rate of Construction sector (9.5 per cent), Real GDP grew by 8.4 per cent in Q3 of FY 2023-24.

During his RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement earlier this month, Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that headwinds from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international financial markets and geoeconomic fragmentation will continue to pose risks to the economic outlook.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

Fitch upgrades India's mid-term GDP growth forecast to 6.2% from 5.5%

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Russian oil imports rise in Feb, expected to slow in coming months: Report

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 15-month low of 3.6% in January

Fiscal deficit at Jan-end touches 63.6% of full year target: Govt data

India looks elsewhere for oil as latest US sanctions crimp Russia trade

WTO meeting: India, SA oppose China-led investment facilitation proposal

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Gross domestic product Indian Economy economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon