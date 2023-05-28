close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Germany recession may impact Indian exports: CII EXIM committee chairman

Economic recession in Germany is likely to impact India's exports from various sectors, Chairman of the CII Committee on EXIM Sanjay Budhia has said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Economic recession in Germany is likely to impact India's exports from various sectors like chemicals, machinery, apparel and electronics to the European nation, Chairman of the CII Committee on EXIM Sanjay Budhia has said.

He, however, said that it is too early to see the impact of the economic recession in Germany on India's exports.

Germany, the world's fourth-largest economy, is facing recession as its GDP fell 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, following a decline of 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of the last year.

In 2022, 4.4 per cent of India's total exports were to Germany, concentrated mainly in sectors like organic chemicals, machinery, electronics, apparel, footwear, articles of iron and steel and leather goods.

Even though it's too early to see the impact of Germany's recession on India's exports, the sectors mentioned above will likely be the ones most affected, he told PTI.

He said the entire European Union is dealing with the rising energy prices that have led to recession in Germany for two consecutive quarters.

Also Read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

Biggest challenge is to get Centre, states work together: CII president

Shankar Vanavarayar becomes chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council

Fifa World Cup: Giant killers Japan scalp Spain, Germany out in group stage

Angel tax: Experts seek 10% safe harbour for convertible preference shares

Negotiations on supply chain agreement under IPEF conclude: Ministry

FII inflows, improving macros make India May's best-performing market

FPIs invest Rs 37,316 cr in May on strong domestic macro fundamentals

Delayed hydropower projects push up costs by over Rs 30,000 crore

With its largest economy entering into a recession, the EU as a whole is bound to feel contractionary pressures as well. Around 14 per cent of India's total exports is to the EU, with Germany being the top destination of Indian exports, followed by Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and France, he added.

Citing a report, he said the think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has estimated that the recession will impact India's exports of value USD 2 billion, including products like smartphones, apparel, footwear and leather goods.

On investments from Germany, he said that a recession in the European nation might have an impact on its investments in India. However, it is likely that German companies may seek cheaper alternatives during recessionary conditions.

This can lead to minimal effects on German investments in India, Budhia added.

Looking at India's FDI from 2000 to 2022, Germany ranks 9th in the total FDI inflow, and it has cumulatively invested over USD 13.6 billion in areas like transportation, electrical equipment, metallurgical industries, services sector (particularly insurance), chemicals, construction activity, trading and automobiles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Recession Germany

First Published: May 28 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FII inflows, improving macros make India May's best-performing market

FII, FII inflows,
4 min read

FPIs invest Rs 37,316 cr in May on strong domestic macro fundamentals

investments, mutual funds
3 min read

Delayed hydropower projects push up costs by over Rs 30,000 crore

Dams
2 min read

PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
3 min read

Most Popular

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

Parliament
4 min read

NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
3 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

ONGC posts Rs 248-crore loss in Q4 on tax provisions; profit down 3.7%

ONGC
4 min read

Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon