Shankar Vanavarayar becomes chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council

Shankar Vanavarayar, executive director of ABT Industries in Coimbatore has been elected as the chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for 2023-24
He has been closely associated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and was the Vice-Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council in 2022-23 and Chairman of the CII Family Business Network Next Gen Committee.
He was also the National Chairman of CII’s Young Indians in 2011-2012.
Shankar is the President of Kumaraguru Institutions and Executive Director, ABT Industries Ltd (A part of the Sakthi group). He has done his MBA from Cardiff University, UK, and a PG diploma in International Educational Management from The University of Leeds, UK
He founded the Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator, the Forge Accelerator. He is a fellow of The Aspen Global Leadership Network, and the Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship. Being passionate about the art, architecture, culture, and heritage of India, Shankar established The Vanavarayar Foundation.
Srivats Ram, Managing Director, Wheels India Ltd, Chennai has been elected as the Vice Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State.
He is a member of the board of Sundaram Finance Ltd, Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd and India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd and the Board of Trichur Sundaram Santhanam & Family Private Ltd, Axles India Ltd and Sundaram Composite Structures Private Ltd. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd and WIL Car Wheels Ltd. He has done his MBA from Case Western Reserve University, USA.
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 19:00 IST
