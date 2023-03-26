close

Govt hikes duty on X-ray machine imports from 10% to 15% starting April 1

Press Trust of India New Delhi
X ray table, X Ray machine

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
The government has hiked customs duty on import of X-ray machines and non-portable X-ray generators to 15 per cent with effect from April 1.

Currently, portable X-ray machines and non-portable X-ray generators and apparatus attract 10 per cent import duty.

The changes in the customs duty rate was brought in as part of the amendments to the Finance Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last Friday.

The new rates would be effective from April 1, 2023, the amendment said.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said this is intended to improve barriers to manufacturing in India. "This will encourage 'Make in India' to reduce import dependence in the niche sector," he said.

Topics : Customs duty | government of India | imports

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Business Standard
