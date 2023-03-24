JUST IN
Govt hikes DA, DR for central govt employees to 42% of basic pay
Cabinet extends Ujjwala subsidies by 1 year, hikes dearness allowance
Bad in law: SC on its 2011 verdicts on membership of banned outfits
Finance Bill 2023: Govt to scrap LTCG tax benefits on debt mutual funds
Finance Bill 2023: STT hike on F&O likely to make a dent in volumes
The agenda: G20 meet to focus on fair, transparent, and inclusive trade
Govt okays electronic manufacturing cluster in Hubli; second in Karnataka
Finance Secretary T V Somanathan to head panel on pension schemes: FM
Finance Bill: No respite for startups as Angel Tax effective from Apr 2024
Office space demand for properties larger than 100,000 sq ft high: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Subsidy for farm fencing to help nearly 100,000 farmers in Rajasthan
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre approves Rs 318 cr for Tanakpur-Pithoragarh all-weather road

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allocated Rs 318 crore for the construction of 150-km-long Tanakpur-Pithoragarh all-weather road

Topics
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways | Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India  |  Pithoragarh (UKD) 

road construction

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allocated Rs 318 crore for the construction of 150-km-long Tanakpur-Pithoragarh all-weather road.

NHAI Executive Engineer Sunil Kumar said the approval has been given for the construction of the road on NH-9 which will be done in four phases.

"We will first repair 49 landslide-prone spots on the strategically important road so that landslides can be prevented from happening and the road can stay open even during the monsoon," Kumar said.

He said the proposal has been finalised on the basis of a report prepared by expert agency THDL, which has been appointed the supervisor for the project by the ministry.

The central government had in 2016 approved the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch, which is part of the bigger road project traversing the 'Char Dham' pilgrim spots being built at the cost of Rs 12,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 23:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.