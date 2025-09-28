Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt issues guidelines to set up EV charging stations under PM E-DRIVE

Govt issues guidelines to set up EV charging stations under PM E-DRIVE

Guidelines issued for rollout of 72,300 EV charging stations with ₹2,000 cr outlay under the ₹10,900-cr PM E-DRIVE scheme, aimed at boosting infrastructure and adoption

ev charging

Government-owned premises — including offices, residential complexes, hospitals and educational institutions — will be eligible for 100 per cent subsidy on both upstream infrastructure and EV charging equipment.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government has issued operational guidelines for the rollout of around 72,300 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, with an allocation of ₹2,000 crore under the ₹10,900-crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme.
 
The guidelines set out a tiered subsidy framework to facilitate the establishment of EV charging infrastructure at multiple locations. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has been designated as the project implementation agency (PIA) for the rollout. Subsidy disbursal will take place in two instalments, linked to the achievement of specified compliance and performance milestones.
 
Government-owned premises — including offices, residential complexes, hospitals and educational institutions — will be eligible for 100 per cent subsidy on both upstream infrastructure and EV charging equipment, provided the chargers are made accessible to the public free of charge.
 
 
For charging stations in urban areas such as city streets, shopping malls and market complexes, as well as along highways and expressways, the government will subsidise 80 per cent of the upstream infrastructure cost. The same subsidy rate will apply to battery swapping and battery charging stations set up at any location.
 
According to the guidelines, eligible entities such as central ministries and state or Union Territory governments must designate nodal agencies to consolidate demand for public charging stations (PCS) and submit proposals to the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Also Read

Vellayan Subbiah, vice-chairman of Montra Electric

Widespread adoption of electric trucks expected in 2 yrs: Vellayan Subbiahpremium

Auto Industry

Auto firms tap digital universe, coaching staff to steer leads to showroomspremium

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt working on formulating model EV policy, says CM Gupta

exporters, trade, tariff

US tariffs to hit 8% of India's auto component output: Icra report

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

Up to 18% surge in 1 month: Is GST-led rally in auto stocks near its end?premium

 
At city and highway sites owned, managed or overseen by central or state governments or their public sector entities — including railway stations, Airports Authority of India-run airports, public sector OMC fuel outlets, bus depots of state transport undertakings, metro stations, municipal parking facilities, public sector ports, and toll plazas or way-side amenities under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or state authorities — the subsidy will cover 80 per cent of upstream infrastructure costs and 70 per cent of EV supply equipment expenses.
 
The scheme targets large urban centres with populations above one million, along with smart cities, metro-linked satellite towns, state capitals, and busy national and state highways. Priority support will also be extended to major public transport hubs such as railway stations, airports and fuel retail outlets.
 
Notified on September 29, 2024, and effective from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026, the PM E-DRIVE scheme is aimed at accelerating the transition to electric mobility. It provides incentives for eligible electric vehicles, including e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-buses, e-ambulances and e-trucks, while also supporting charging infrastructure and strengthening testing facilities under the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

More From This Section

medicine

India's pharma exports unlikely to be affected amid Tylenol debate: Expertspremium

Howard Lutnick at USISPF Summit

US commerce secy calls for India to open mkts, stop actions harming America

cylinder,lpg,women

PNGRB proposes LPG portability, allowing users to switch suppliers

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman to inaugurate 4th Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 on Oct 3

RBI crisis management, RBI role in 1991 crisis, RBI global financial crisis, RBI taper tantrum 2013, IL&FS crisis RBI response, RBI Covid-19 measures, Indian economy RBI interventions, RBI governor decisions, Indian monetary policy history, RBI finan

US tariffs on Indian goods pose major growth risks: Crisil Intelligence

Topics : automobile industry Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final LIVEInd vs Pak Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsPaynearby IPOJinkushal Industries IPOSuba Hotels IPOGold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon