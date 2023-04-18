close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt launches Sangathan se Samridhhi to mobilise 100 mn women into SHGs

The primary goal of the campaign is to mobilise disadvantaged rural communities unaware of the benefits of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission

BS Web Team New Delhi
Govt launches Sangathan se Samridhhi to mobilise 100 mn women into SHGs

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?

Rajasthan govt implements new rural tourism scheme, promises jobs

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Rural pain pushes India's unemployment rate up to 7.7% in October: CMIE

Nearly 6,800 acre land acquired for $12.2 bn in 2018-22 for projects: CBRE

At 1.6 mn, employee additions at ESIC in Feb a tad lower than Jan figure

India's migrant millions: Caught between jobless villages and city hazards

As India and Russia discuss FTA, the elephant in the room is rupee trade

Share of postpaid subscribers may increase by 12% for Indian telcos in FY23

Topics : indian government | Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna | giriraj singh | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Recent numbers show FY24 doesn't bode well for India's merchandise exports

services exports
5 min read

India, Russia talk free trade agreement in a bid to strengthen ties

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23
2 min read

India, Russia working on investment protection pact: Russian Dy PM

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

RBI accepts Rs 5,500-cr bids at switch and conversion auction of govt bonds

rbi, reserve bank of india
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

WPI inflation at 29-month low in March, prices of manufactured goods dip

vegetables
3 min read

Making enough effort to ensure economy remains buoyant: FM Sitharaman

Photo: Bloomberg, Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23
2 min read

RBI accepts Rs 5,500-cr bids at switch and conversion auction of govt bonds

rbi, reserve bank of india
1 min read
Premium

Civil society, industry take contrasting positions on pesticide ban order

farmer
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon