State govts welcome GST rate cuts, flag concerns over revenue loss

State governments and chief ministers cutting across party lines on Thursday welcomed the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates as people-friendly.
However, some INDIA bloc-ruled state governments flagged potential revenue loss, demanded greater devolution to the states by the 16th Finance Commission, and also extended the compensation to the states by another five years to protect their revenues.
The Tamil Nadu government hailed the GST rate rationalisation but expressed concern over state revenue. State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu suggested continuing the present cess provision through a constitutional amendment or increasing the bound tax rate only for sin (tobacco products, among others) and luxury goods through a GST Act amendment.
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the southern state could face an annual revenue loss of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore due to the GST rates rationalisation. Balagopal said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government supports the GST rate cuts that will reduce prices, but the central government should ensure that the rate cut benefits are passed on to the common man. The minister said that compensation should be provided for states, but the issue was not taken seriously during the GST Council meeting.
According to Balagopal, the annual revenue loss from four sectors — cement, electronics, auto, and insurance — is estimated at Rs 2,500 crore. For Kerala, he said, the impact will be disproportionately severe compared to the national average as the state's consumption basket is heavily skewed towards higher-rate items, the minister said.
Kerala had also demanded that the GST rate on lotteries should be retained at 28 per cent and that the state-run paper lottery be kept out of the present proposal for rate rationalisation, wherein the rate has been increased to 40 per cent. Lottery sales are a major revenue source for the state. Balagopal also called for increasing the revenue share for states from the GST collection to 60 per cent.
The Congress party said one key demand of the states made in the true spirit of cooperative federalism — the extension of compensation for another five years to fully protect their revenues — remains unaddressed. It termed it a "GST 1.5" and said the wait for a "true GST 2.0" continues. It said all states should be given compensation for a period of five years, considering 2024-25 as the base year, citing that the reduction in rates would have an adverse effect on their revenue. Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram described the overhaul as a "U-turn" and said one is left with the thought that these steps are eight years too late.
Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) chief ministers welcomed the move, with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel stating it will improve “ease of living” for everyone. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauded the nil GST on health insurance and educational items. Renewable energy has been supported, and it will immensely benefit Delhi as we are promoting solar energy, she said. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said the decision to slash GST from 12 per cent to nil on educational materials, particularly charts, pencils, globes, and notebooks, will help students, and also hailed the reduction on agricultural equipment from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the changes as a "pro-poor and growth-oriented decision" that would benefit all sections of society. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the new GST rates will serve as a “super booster” for the Indian economy, bringing agility to small and medium businesses, spurring job creation, driving consumption, and “most importantly, leaving more money in the hands of our people”.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, and Laghu Udyog Bharti issued statements lauding the government for the reduction in GST rates, stating that it will help micro, small, and medium enterprises and also farmers.