Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GTRI warns against US GM farm imports, cites risk to India's agri exports

GTRI warns against US GM farm imports, cites risk to India's agri exports

India and the US are negotiating an interim trade pact, which is expected to be announced before July 9

trade, import, export, container, shipping

GM feed materials such as soybean meal and DDGS are currently banned | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Economic think tank GTRI on Saturday cautioned that allowing genetically modified (GM) farm products from the US under the proposed trade pact would have implications for India as it may affect the country's agri exports to regions like the European Union.

India and the US are negotiating an interim trade pact, which is expected to be announced before July 9.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that allowing the import of GM products such as soybean meal and distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) for animal feed would affect India's agricultural exports to the European Union (EU), a key destination for Indian exporters.

 

DDGS is a by-product made during ethanol production, usually from corn or other grains.

The EU has strict GM labelling rules and strong consumer resistance to GM-linked products. Even though GM feed is permitted, many European buyers prefer fully GM-free supply chains.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Challenge to Centre's approval of GM mustard: SC defers matter to Apr 15

Sub-Lieutenant Astha Poonia, indian navy

In a first, Indian Navy inducts woman officer into its fighter pilot stream

US President Donald Trump

US will start talks with China on possible TikTok deal this week: Trump

PM Narendra Modi, President Christine Carla Kangaloo

Trinidad & Tobago says will back India's bid for permanent UNSC seat

Tiger

Karnataka govt suspends 2 officials over unnatural death of 5 tigers

India's fragmented agri-logistics and lack of segregation infrastructure make cross-contamination likely, risking trace GM presence in export consignments, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

"This could lead to shipment rejections, higher testing costs, and erosion of India's GMO-free image, especially in sensitive sectors like rice, tea, honey, spices, and organic foods. Without robust traceability and labeling systems, GM feed imports could hurt India's export competitiveness in the EU," he said.

Genetically modified crops are created by inserting specific genes, often from bacteria, viruses, other plants, or occasionally animals, into a plant's DNA to introduce new traits, such as pest resistance or herbicide tolerance.

For instance, the BT gene from the bacterium Bacillus Thuringiensis enables the plant to produce a protein toxic to certain pests. Other genes, including those from soil bacteria, have been used to make crops resistant to herbicides, he said.

He added that while GM crops are biologically plant-based and function as vegetarian food, the fact that some contain genes of animal origin means they may not be acceptable to communities or individuals that adhere strictly to religious or ethical definitions of vegetarianism.

Srivastava further said research suggests that GM DNA is broken down during digestion and does not enter the animal's meat, milk, or produce.

"Therefore, foods like milk or chicken are not classified as GM, even if the animals were fed GM feed. However, critics argue that this blurs the line for consumers who wish to avoid GM-associated products entirely," he said.

On whether seeds harvested from genetically modified crops be reused for future sowing, he said GM seeds are generally not reusable due to legal and biological reasons.

"They are patented and sold under contracts that prohibit saving and replanting. Even if reused, many GM crops are hybrids, and their saved seeds often perform poorly. In India, Bt cotton is the only approved GM crop, and while farmers have tried reusing its seeds, results are substandard," he said.

Further, he said the risk of contamination remains a concern worldwide.

Srivastava said that GM and non-GM crops can intermingle at various points in the supply chain, especially during transport, storage, or processing.

He added that in India, the current policy is relatively conservative and only one GM crop - Bt cotton - is approved for cultivation.

"No GM food crop is commercially cultivated, although experimental trials are ongoing. Import of GM soybean oil and canola oil are permitted," the GTRI said adding imports of GM grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, and similar food/feed products are not allowed.

GM feed materials such as soybean meal and DDGS are currently banned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumtrain accident

Datanomics: Serious rail accidents decline, safety spending inches up

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India ready to sign deals that protect its interests, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India-EFTA trade pact likely to be implemented in coming months: Goyal

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

India proposes retaliatory duties against US's auto tariffs at WTO

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

NDB mandate must focus on agility, tech and sustainable growth: Sitharaman

Topics : Genetic editing GM crops GM crop policy US imports India’s agri exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon