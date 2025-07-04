Friday, July 04, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / NDB mandate must focus on agility, tech and sustainable growth: Sitharaman

NDB mandate must focus on agility, tech and sustainable growth: Sitharaman

Sitharaman highlighted that this deters long-term investment and delays critical progress in areas like renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Through transformative policy initiatives like UPI, Aadhaar and Jan Dhan, India has driven financial inclusion even to the last-mile, she said. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said in today's fast changing world, the mandate for New Development Bank (NDB) must be renewed with focus on greater agility, technological advancement and efficiency.

Observing that NDB has played an important role in reshaping the financial landscape for the global South, she said, it has approved more than 100 projects, and it has approved more than USD 35 billion in financing across member countries, including key Indian initiatives like the metro rail, renewable energy and water management.

NDB is not just a source of capital, it is a platform for shaping a more equitable and responsive global financial architecture, she said during the NDB Governors Seminar on the theme 'Challenges for Financing Sustainable Development for the Global South' in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

 

"In today's fast changing world, its mandate must be renewed. The NDB's mandate must be renewed with focus on greater agility, technological advancement and efficiency, efficiency in an enhanced way. So in conclusion, I would like to say financing sustainable development in the global south isn't just about raising funds.

"It's about building fairness. It's about building trust, and it's building leadership. India, with its dual role as a leading emerging economy and a global influencer, is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, not just for itself, but for all those who share its aspirations," she said.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman

Global South should act collectively on key economic challenges: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

SBI's digital transformation immensely benefited customers: FM Sitharaman

Premiumglobal capability centres, GCC

Centre to issue new framework to expand GCCs beyond metro cities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

International credit rating methods must evolve: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Small savings rates unchanged for sixth straight quarter from July 1

Sitharaman underlined the need for decisive collective action by the global South to address multiple uncertainties arising from fiscal constraints, climate change, and evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Sitharaman highlighted that this deters long-term investment and delays critical progress in areas like renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Stressing that India stands at a unique crossroads, she said, "the aspirations of a billion people converge with the imperatives of a fast-changing planet. And in this moment, policy will determine pace. India has demonstrated how scale and speed can go hand-in-hand."  Through transformative policy initiatives like UPI, Aadhaar and Jan Dhan, India has driven financial inclusion even to the last-mile, she said.

India's policy ecosystem has been further strengthened by programmes such as the Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the National Green Hydrogen Mission and installation of over 220 GW of renewable energy capacity to accelerate clean energy transition, she said, adding, these efforts are complemented by a commitment to macroeconomic stability.

"As we strive towards the 2030 agenda, the financing gap for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in developing countries has widened to over USD 4.2 trillion annually post-pandemic, reflecting the widening gap between ambition and reality," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

India proposes retaliatory duties against US's auto tariffs at WTO

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India is negotiating trade deals with countries on its own terms: Goyal

Premiumpharma, drugs, medicine

India's pharma exports to US surged in March amid tariff concerns

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

No trade deal under pressure; India's interest first, says Goyal on US pact

JP Morgan

India's liquidity surplus unlikely to lift credit growth, says JP Morgan

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister New Development Bank Jan Dhan Jan Dhan Yojana Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon