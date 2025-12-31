Bond yields under pressure on state borrowing; rupee seen steady in 2026

The bond market is expected to remain under pressure next year as heavy supply, particularly of state government securities, is expected to keep yields higher. With the rate-cut cycle seen as largely over, the benchmark 10-year yield is expected to trade in a 6.50 per cent–6.75 per cent range in the near term and edge up further thereafter. Any support from global bond index inclusion or tweaks to the borrowing calendar is likely to be marginal rather than transformative, market participants said.
Why are bond yields expected to remain under pressure in 2026?
On the other hand, the rupee, which was the worst-performing Asian currency in 2025, is likely to trade with a modest appreciating bias in the near term, supported by a seasonally stronger current account position in the March quarter and expected foreign direct investment inflows, though gains could be capped by headwinds from higher US tariffs and uncertain global flows, according to a market participant. While the overall outlook for 2026 remains mildly constructive, the currency is expected to end the year with a marginal depreciation, well below its typical annual fall of around 3 per cent, with the trajectory in the latter half hinging on trade deal developments, the Union Budget and capital flow dynamics.
What is the near-term outlook for the rupee, according to market participants?
“The view on the rupee in the near term is a bit constructive. The fourth quarter from a current account perspective is generally positive, and while there will be a headwind this year in the form of higher US tariffs, the overall picture still improves. We think the depreciation next year could be lower than the usual 3 per cent, near term positive, but by year-end a marginal depreciation, with March-end levels around 90 to the dollar,” said Shailendra Jhingan, head, treasury and economic research, ICICI Bank.
What factors are likely to shape bond yields next year?
On bonds, he said, “The challenges will remain next year given that supply will still be very high, especially for state loans. We are at the end of the rate cycle, and there are likely no more cuts, so bond yields could be headed a little higher. In the near term, the 10-year yield could trade in a 6.5 per cent to 6.75 per cent range. Index inclusion may provide some marginal support, but nothing significant, and if there are no further rate cuts, the natural bias of the yield curve will be towards steepening.”
How did bond yields perform in 2025 despite rate cuts?
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.59 per cent, 17 basis points lower during the current calendar year. Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee cutting rates by 125 basis points during the year, bond yields remained high because of supply pressure.
Even as the RBI continues to support liquidity through open market operations and swap auctions, this has not translated into sustained support for the bond market.
In the previous calendar year, the yield on the benchmark bond had softened by 41 basis points.
Why was the rupee the worst-performing Asian currency in 2025?
The rupee depreciated by 4.74 per cent during the year to settle at 89.88 per dollar, pressured by delays in a US trade deal and foreign outflows. In 2024, the rupee had depreciated by 2.8 per cent against the greenback. 2025 was the rupee’s worst year since 2022, when it fell more than 10 per cent against the dollar in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The local currency weakened sharply during the year, emerging as one of the worst performers among Asian peers. The weakness was driven by uncertainty around US trade policies, persistently high interest rates in developed markets such as the US and Japan, a key source of carry trade capital, and sustained foreign institutional investor outflows, as global capital gravitated towards higher-return markets. The rupee touched a low of around 91 before retracing below 90, aided by strong and timely intervention by the RBI through dollar sales.
What range is the rupee expected to trade in during 2026?
“As we enter the New Year, expectations of a more favourable Indo-US trade environment, potential return of FII flows, and a strong balance of payments position are likely to support rupee resilience in 2026. The currency is expected to trade in a range of 89.00–91.50, with a positive bias,” said V R C Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.
With the rupee having already tested levels around 91 to the dollar, that zone is seen as the upper end, while 89 is viewed as the downside in a more favourable scenario. Overall, the rupee is expected to trade in a relatively narrow 89–91 range, reflecting reduced external stress rather than a strong appreciation bias.