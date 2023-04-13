Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years in FY22, shows CBDT data

Higher buoyancy reflects greater efficiency in tax collection. The CBDT highlighted the data for 22 years beginning 2000-21, and the highest buoyancy — 2.59 — was recorded in FY03 while it turned negative (-1.21) in FY20.

Direct tax buoyancy, which measures growth in the collection of personal income tax and corporation tax against the rise in GDP, increased to 2.52 in FY22, the highest in the last 15 years, according to the time series data the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) released on Thursday.