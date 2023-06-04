close

Himachal inherits Rs 75,000 cr debt, focuses on resource mobilisation: CM

He said the Union government has imposed a ceiling on new proposals for external assistance through external aided agencies from Himachal Pradesh

IANS Shimla
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said despite inheriting a whopping debt of Rs 75,000 crore from the previous BJP government and facing financial restrictions on restoring the old pension scheme, the state government is actively focused on resource mobilisation.

He said the government has initiated several measures to generate additional revenue for the state exchequer.

These include seeking a larger share in power projects of Central PSUs that have recouped their costs. The government has also conducted auctions for liquor vends, resulting in an additional 40 per cent revenue for the exchequer.

Sukhu emphasised the government is striving to maintain the pace of development despite the precarious financial condition. It is committed to enhancing the state's own resources and ensuring that the lack of funds does not hinder the state's progress.

He said the Union government has imposed a ceiling on new proposals for external assistance through external aided agencies from Himachal Pradesh.

"This restriction will be in place for three years, from 2023-24 to 2025-26, and by the end of the financial year 2025-26, Himachal Pradesh will only be eligible for approval of proposals up to Rs 2,944 crore from the government of India."

The Chief Minister said the state government's decision to reinstate the old pension scheme for the government employees has led to a deduction of Rs 1,779 crore from the borrowing ceiling for 2022-23.

Additionally, the limit of open market borrowing has been reduced by around Rs 5,500 crore as compared to the previous year.

The state government has obtained authorisation for borrowing Rs 4,259 crore until December 2023, and it is expected to receive authorisation for around Rs 8,500 crore.

Despite these challenges, the Chief Minister said the government is placing special emphasis on resource mobilisation.

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

