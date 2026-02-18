Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ind-Ra projects states' fiscal deficit to rise to 3% of GDP in FY27

Ind-Ra projects states' fiscal deficit to rise to 3% of GDP in FY27

Ind-Ra expects states' fiscal deficit to widen to 3% of GDP in FY27 due to higher revenue spending, with SASCI-linked borrowing potentially lifting it to 3.5% of GDP

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has projected aggregate fiscal deficit of states to increase to 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in Financial Year 2026–27 (FY27), up from 2.8 per cent estimated for FY26, anticipating higher revenue expenditure amid election pressures and scheme cost-sharing.
 
However, including the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) funds of ₹1.85 trillion, fiscal deficit of states is expected to rise to 3.5 per cent of GDP in FY27 from an estimated 3 per cent in FY26. The 16th Finance Commission, however, has excluded SASCI transfers from estimating the fiscal deficit for states. It has recommended fiscal deficit to be capped at 3 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for individual states.
 
 
The agency expects the revenue deficit to widen to 0.7 per cent of GDP in FY27 from 0.4 per cent in FY26, reflecting higher pre-poll transfers in several large states. To finance the larger gap, states’ gross market borrowings are estimated at ₹13.8 trillion and net at ₹9.6 trillion in FY27, covering about 71 per cent of the deficit — lower than historical averages because SASCI loans now shoulder a bigger share of capex funding, the agency said.
 
Revenue expenditure is forecast to grow 11.2 per cent year-on-year in FY27, driven by welfare schemes and cost-sharing obligations under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (V-B G RAM G).
 
Ind-Ra expects state capex to grow 16.4 per cent year-on-year in FY27, lifting the capex-to-GDP ratio to 2.9 per cent from 2.7 per cent in FY26. States’ aggregate debt is projected to inch up to 29.8 per cent of GDP in FY27 from an estimated 29 per cent in FY26, outperforming prior Finance Commission glide paths.

On the receipts side, Ind-Ra’s assessment of provisional CAG data for April–December 2025 across 24 states shows aggregate revenue receipts constrained by a steep fall in grants from the Centre, even as tax revenue rose 9.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹25.2 trillion. Within this, states’ share in central taxes grew 14.8 per cent to ₹8.5 trillion, while own tax revenue (SOTR) increased 7 per cent to ₹16.7 trillion, underlining a growing dependence on own and devolved taxes from the Centre as grants taper.
 
“One of the key reasons that grants have been coming down is the lower uptake from or the utilisation of grants under centrally sponsored schemes on the part of the states,” according to Anuradha Basumatari, director, India Ratings and Research.
 
It projects revenue receipts to grow 9 per cent in FY27, up from 6.8 per cent in FY26, supported by stronger state own tax revenue (SOTR) and higher tax devolution, with GST rationalisation and a pick-up in consumption expected to push SOTR growth to 10 per cent in FY27 versus 8.7 per cent in FY26.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

