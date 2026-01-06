Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal to visit Brussels on January 8-9 to push India-EU trade talks

Piyush Goyal to visit Brussels on January 8-9 to push India-EU trade talks

Goyal will visit Brussels on Jan 8-9 to hold high-level talks with EU officials, as India and the European Union seek to resolve key differences and fast-track their long-pending free trade agreement

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

During the visit, Goyal will hold high-level dialogues with the EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maroš Šefčovič. (Photo: PTI)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Brussels during January 8-9 to give a final push to the trade talks between India and the European Union (EU).
 
During the visit, Goyal will hold high-level dialogues with the EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maroš Šefčovič. “The primary objective of these interactions is to provide strategic guidance to the negotiating teams, resolve pending issues, and expedite the conclusion of a balanced and ambitious agreement,” an official statement said on Tuesday.
 
What are the key issues still holding up the India-EU trade talks?
 
Both sides aim to resolve pending contentious issues, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), steel, and automobiles.
 
 
Why has the India-EU trade agreement timeline been pushed back?

Also Read

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal to visit Brussels this week for India-EU trade pact

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar begins 6-day visit to France, Luxembourg to discuss key issue

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal may travel to Canada in February to resume FTA talkspremium

Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary

India aims to conclude US trade talks sooner than later: Commerce Secretary

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal meets AIADMK chief Palaniswami, initiates seat sharing talks

 
India and the EU had aimed to finalise the deal by the end of the year. However, talks are now set to roll over to the next year, with a fresh attempt to seal the agreement by January 26, during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to New Delhi as the Republic Day chief guest.
 
What does Goyal’s Brussels visit signal for the India-EU FTA?
 
“The visit underscores the intensifying diplomatic and technical engagements between New Delhi and Brussels, signalling a decisive push towards concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA),” the statement said.
 
Why is the EU a critical trade partner for India?
 
The EU is currently India’s largest trading partner and a key investor, with bilateral trade in goods significantly bolstered in the 2024-25 financial year. This agreement is envisioned not just as a trade deal but as a comprehensive partnership that addresses modern economic realities.
 
What happens next in the negotiations?
 
They are also expected to carry out detailed deliberations across key areas of the proposed agreement, aiming to narrow divergences and ensure clarity on outstanding matters.

More From This Section

GDP

Ind-Ra sees 'Goldilocks' FY27 as domestic reforms offset tariff riskspremium

Shipping containers, export

Big capex challenge: Few sectors left to absorb infra spending pushpremium

CAG

Broken Data: How states misclassify spending and distort fiscal mathpremium

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Farm producers' income more than doubled during Modi years, shows new paperpremium

GDP growth

India's GDP to grow 6.9% in FY27, goldilocks situation to persist: Ind-Ra

Topics : Piyush Goyal India-EU FTA Trade talks Trade ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedMotorola Razr FoldICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon