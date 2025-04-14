Monday, April 14, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India inflation in March steady at 3.6% after four months of decline: Poll

India inflation in March steady at 3.6% after four months of decline: Poll

Food price rises had steadily moderated over the previous four months but likely bottomed in March as the country's farm industry experienced uneven rainfall and heat waves

Inflation

Vegetable prices have come down, though the drop is less on a month-on-month basis than we have seen in January and February : Poll | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India consumer prices likely rose around the same rate in March as they did in February following four months of declining inflation, as a sharp rise in gold prices offset flat food prices, a Reuters poll showed.

Food price rises had steadily moderated over the previous four months but likely bottomed in March as the country's farm industry experienced uneven rainfall and heat waves.

The latest Reuters poll of 40 economists taken on April 3-8 showed inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index, was 3.60 per cent in March, roughly unchanged from 3.61 per cent in February.

 

"We are expecting very flattish inflation for March," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank.

"Vegetable prices have come down, though the drop is less on a month-on-month basis than we have seen in January and February... (but) higher gold prices will likely limit the fall in core inflation."

Also Read

GDP

RBI lowers FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.5% on global trade uncertainties

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

'RBI may again cut repo rate by 25 bps as inflation eases, growth slows'

PMI, PMI INDIA

India's March services growth moderated, inflation eased sharply: PMI data

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI strengthening financial system amid challenges: Governor Malhotra

Premiumpolitician, MPs, MLA

Datanomics: Legislator paychecks remain fatter than average citizens'

Gold prices rose over 7 per cent in March as investors sought a safe haven, bracing for U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping trade tariffs.

Core inflation, which excludes the more volatile food and energy components, was expected to have inched up to 4.1 per cent year-on-year in March from February's estimated 3.9 per cent to 4.0 per cent.

However, with inflation well within the Reserve Bank of India's 2-6 per cent target range the central bank is expected to cut interest rates on April 9 and again in August to support already slowing economic growth.

Meanwhile, warnings from the India Meteorological Department on country-wide heat waves have raised concerns about inflationary pressures.

"As weather turns less supportive, and temperatures rise during summer months, vegetable and fruit prices are expected to start climbing seasonally," wrote Rahul Bajoria, head of India and ASEAN Economic Research at BofA Global Research.

Forecasts for the inflation data, set to be released on April 15 at 1030 GMT, ranged from 3.2 per cent to 3.9 per cent.

Wholesale price index-based inflation likely rose to 2.50 per cent in March from 2.38 per cent in February, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Pranoy Krishna; Polling by Susobhan Sarkar and Rahul Trivedi; Editing by Hari Kishan, Jonathan Cable and Sonali Paul)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumTrump tariff rollback, US smartphone import tariffs, India China iPhone exports, Apple iPhone assembly India, US Customs tariff exemption, India mobile exports US, China fentanyl trade tariffs, Apple Inc export markets, zero duty mobile exports India

For a larger apple pie: Tariff shift gives India a fleeting opening

PremiumInvesting into the slowdown, Industry optimism

Investing into the slowdown: Industry optimism defies weak signals

PremiumIndia US trade agreement 2025, Bilateral Trade Agreement BTA India US, sector-specific trade talks India US, virtual trade negotiations India US, Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs, 90 trade deals in 90 days, India US tariff discussions, US trade policy

Sectoral trade talks between India-US to begin virtually this week

Premiumchart

India's richest report only a fraction of their wealth, says a new study

World Trade Organisation, WTO

India unlikely to raise dispute against US at WTO over reciprocal tariff

Topics : Inflation India inflation Inflation data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon