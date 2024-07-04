India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese lift guide rails

The finance ministry has cited public interest and differences over data interpretation for rejecting anti-dumping duty and safeguard duty recommendations by the commerce ministry

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into the import of Chinese lift guide rails following a complaint by a domestic player.

The duty is aimed at protecting the domestic industry from cheap imports.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the alleged dumping of 'T-Shaped Elevator/Lift Guide Rails and Counterweight Guide Rails' from China.

Savera India Riding Systems Company has filed an application for the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on the imports of this product from China.

The applicant has alleged that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to the alleged dumped imports and has requested for the imposition of anti-dumping duties.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated written application submitted by the domestic industry and having reached satisfaction based on the prima facie evidence submitted by the industry concerning the dumping of the product...the Authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation," the DGTR has said in a notification.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.