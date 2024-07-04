Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese lift guide rails

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports

anti-dumping duty and safeguard duty

The finance ministry has cited public interest and differences over data interpretation for rejecting anti-dumping duty and safeguard duty recommendations by the commerce ministry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 12:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into the import of Chinese lift guide rails following a complaint by a domestic player.
The duty is aimed at protecting the domestic industry from cheap imports.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the alleged dumping of 'T-Shaped Elevator/Lift Guide Rails and Counterweight Guide Rails' from China.
Savera India Riding Systems Company has filed an application for the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on the imports of this product from China.
The applicant has alleged that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to the alleged dumped imports and has requested for the imposition of anti-dumping duties.
"On the basis of the duly substantiated written application submitted by the domestic industry and having reached satisfaction based on the prima facie evidence submitted by the industry concerning the dumping of the product...the Authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation," the DGTR has said in a notification.
If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.
Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.
As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.
India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

Also Read

steel

India steel, trade ministries in talks over rising Chinese imports: Report

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Time for proper strategy to decrease dependence on China: Jairam Ramesh

China exports

India imposes anti-dumping duties on three Chinese products

Electronics

CII says reducing dependence on China 'critical' for electronics industry

In one rare situation, there is a case for some protectionism against imports from China

Best of BS Opinion: Focus on performance, Tapping the wind and more

Topics : India china trade Anti-Dumping Pact Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 12:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon