Friday, March 28, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit at 85.8% of full-year target, shows data

India's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit at 85.8% of full-year target, shows data

In the annual budget in February, India revised lower its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year to 4.8% of GDP and aimed to further narrow it to 4.4% in 2025-26

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

The government, which plans to shift to debt-to-GDP as the key benchmark for fiscal policy from 2026-27, said it would aim to bring debt down to a level of 50% by March 2031 from about 57%. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's fiscal deficit for April-February was 13.47 trillion rupees ($157.62 billion), or 85.8% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.
 
Net tax receipts for the first 11 months of the financial year were at 20.16 trillion rupees, or 78.8% of the annual target, compared with 18.49 trillion rupees for the same period a year earlier, the data showed. 
India's financial year runs from April through March. 
Total government expenditure for the 11 months was 38.93 trillion rupees or about 82.5% of the annual goal. Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was 8.12 trillion rupees, or 79.7% of the annual target. 
 

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI increases state bond auction amount to Rs 52,120 cr from Rs 40,120 cr

Thangam Thenarasu, MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Budget

TN Budget: Fiscal deficit at 3% of GSDP in FY26; Hosur to be new GCC hub

cash, rupee

Govt seeks Parliament approval for Rs 51,000 crore extra cash outgo

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Fiscal deficit touches 74.5% of full year target at end-Jan, shows CGA data

Fiscal deficit

Reducing fiscal deficit to around 3% of GDP difficult: Govt to IMF

In the annual budget in February, India revised lower its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year to 4.8% of GDP and aimed to further narrow it to 4.4% in 2025-26. 
The government, which plans to shift to debt-to-GDP as the key benchmark for fiscal policy from 2026-27, said it would aim to bring debt down to a level of 50% by March 2031 from about 57%. 
 

More From This Section

Modi Trump

India proposes tariff cuts on US farm imports as April 2 deadline looms

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

India looks to offer US tariff cuts on farm imports, eyes trade success

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

Centre 'bars' oil tanker carrying Russian crude over documentation lapse

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India seeks to ease tariffs, woo Trump with early trade deal talks

PremiumIndia-US

Data localisation norms a key sticking point in India-US BTA talks

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon