India's consumer price inflation likely eased to 4.91% in Mar: Reuters poll

India's consumer price inflation likely eased to a five-month low of 4.91% in March but was still above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% medium-term target as food price rises persist, according to economists polled by Reuters.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said last week that food price volatility remains a concern. Food price rises have outpaced headline inflation for several months, affecting millions of poor households already heavily dependent on government food subsidies.

Consumer price inflation likely eased to 4.91% in March from February's 5.09%, an April 4-8 Reuters poll of 50 economists predicted. Forecasts for the data, which will be released on April 12, ranged from 4.57% to 5.35%.

"We estimate that CPI inflation moved markedly lower...The disinflation is broadly attributed to easing in momentum across food, fuel and core items, though some base effects also helped," noted Shreya Sodhani, analyst at Barclays.

Inflation was expected to return to the RBI's target next quarter but be above it in subsequent quarters, according to a separate Reuters survey on the longer-term outlook.



ALSO READ: RBI imposes curbs on Shirpur Coop Bank over declining financial position

Meanwhile, the onset of a heat wave could hamper the inflation downtrend in coming months.

Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank said potential supply-side shocks were the main risk, while "strong growth limits the need for additional support from monetary policy levers for the time being".

The economy grew 8.4% in the October-December quarter, beating all estimates in a Reuters poll. It is forecast to grow 7.6% over the 2023-24 April to March fiscal year and outpace its major peers.

Still, the RBI's next move is widely predicted to be a cut to its key policy rate next quarter.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 3.27% in March, according to the median forecast of 24 economists. Official core inflation figures are not published.