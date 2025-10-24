Friday, October 24, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's foreign exchange reserves rise past $700 bn as gold reserves rise

India's foreign exchange reserves rise past $700 bn as gold reserves rise

On the other hand, foreign currency assets decreased by $1.6 billion to $570 billion during the reported week due to increased intervention by the RBI via dollar sales

The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024. | File Image

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose past the $700-billion mark after three weeks to $702 billion in the week ended October 17, on the back of a rise in gold reserves, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
The total reserves rose by $4.4 billion during the reported week. Gold reserves increased by $6.1 billion during the same period.
 
Gold prices rose to $4,251 per ounce during the week, against $4,017 per ounce in the previous week.
 
On the other hand, foreign currency assets decreased by $1.6 billion to $570 billion during the reported week due to increased intervention by the RBI via dollar sales.
 
 
The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
 
The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $38 million to $18.7 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was down by $30 million to $4.6 billion in the reporting week.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

