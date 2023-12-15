India's growth story is going to be distinctive, unique: HUL's Rohit Jawa

India’s digital landscape is a key accelerator for the country’s growth story which will be distinctive and unique, Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director of Hindustan Unilever said on Friday.

“The digital infrastructure has opened up possibilities for companies – to reach consumers and customers seamlessly with superior tailored services,” he said at the 188th Foundation Day Celebration by the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Jawa said the favourable demographics and the nation’s ‘Make in India’ drive will also provide impetus to India’s growth journey. “While the growth journey for most economies was fuelled mainly by manufacturing, the India story will equally be supported by the services industry,” he said.

The final growth accelerator and unique differentiator is India’s growing domestic market, he added.

“While most growing economies, traditionally, depend on a large export market, India is witnessing a rapid rise in consumption. This presents a huge headroom for growth and opportunities,” Jawa said.

The key areas to work on to make the growth equation complete are creating employment, boosting employability and women's participation in the workforce, strengthening the rural economy and being cognisant of the climate crisis.

Jawa urged India Inc to integrate societal and environmental actions into their businesses. “We are now standing at the inflection point. It is up to us, how we chalk the future. As India Inc, we need to join hands – with the government and with civil society. We need to grow and grow together. We need to ensure that our growth is sustainable and inclusive,” he said.