Why Page Ind, Arvind & others rallied up to 18% after US levied tariff?

US President Donald Trump's tariff imposition decision gives India's textile industry a competitive edge as its competitors like Vietnam, Bangladesh and China will face higher tariffs

Page Industries, Welspun Living, Arvind Ltd shares jumped up to 18 per cent on Thursday, April 3, 2025, after the US imposed 27 per cent 'discounted reciprocal tariff' on Indian goods. 
 
Around 12:10 PM, among other textile stocks, Welspun Living shares were up 5.57 per cent, Vardhman Textiles were up 16.4 per cent, Arvind Ltd were up 3.3 per cent, K.P.R. Mill Limited were up 6.4 per cent, Siyaram Silk Mills were up 3.8 per cent, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company were up 3.1 per cent, Page Industries up 0.63 per cent and Gokaldas Exports were up 6.14 per cent. 
 
 
According to industry experts, US President Donald Trump's tariff imposition decision gives India’s textile industry a competitive edge as its competitors like Vietnam, Bangladesh and China will face higher tariffs. 
 
"In the short run, India could gain export share to the US at the expense of other Asian countries which have been hit with even higher tariffs. For instance, we see this as an opportunity for labor-intensive textile, footwear, and furniture industries as other key exporters such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have all been hit by higher tariffs," said Bloomberg's analyst Chetna Kumar. 
 
According to the tariff announcement by US President Donald Trump, Vietnam’s textile exports will face a 46 per cent tariff, Bangladesh’s 37 per cent, and China’s 54 per cent.   ALSO READ | Trump's tariff gives Indian textile exporters an edge over competitors



Besides, US data on textile shipment and bill of lading for 2024 showed that China's share in its textile imports was nearly 30 per cent at $36 billion. 
 
Vietnam came next with textile imports worth $15.5 billion (13 per cent share), and $9.7 billion by India (8 per cent share). 
 
Bangladesh used to have a larger share in USA’s textile imports but political turmoil in 2024 saw its share dipping to 6 per cent at $7.49 billion. Total textile imports to the US in 2024 were $107.72 billion. 
 
Imports of clothing, which contribute to a majority of textile imports into the US, rose around 2 per cent to $79 billion in 2024 from $77 billion in 2023.
 
Meanwhile, India's textile sector contributes only 2 per cent to its gross domestic product (GDP), while for competitors Bangladesh and Vietnam, it is at 11 per cent and 15 per cent.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

