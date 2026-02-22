Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, US to reschedule chief negotiators meet on interim trade deal

India, US to reschedule chief negotiators meet on interim trade deal

The development is important following the US Supreme Court verdict against the earlier sweeping tariffs of the Trump administration

India US Trade

The Indian team was scheduled to start the three-day meeting on February 23.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the US have decided to reschedule the proposed meeting of their chief negotiators in Washington to finalise the text of the interim trade pact, sources said on Sunday.

The Indian team was scheduled to start the three-day meeting on February 23.

"With regards to the visit of the Indian team of negotiators to the US for the India-US Trade Deal, the two sides are of the view that the proposed visit of the Indian Chief Negotiator and the team be scheduled after each side has had the time to evaluate the latest developments and their implications. The meeting will be rescheduled at a mutually convenient date," a source said.

 

The development is important following the US Supreme Court verdict against the earlier sweeping tariffs of the Trump administration. Trump on Friday imposed 10 per cent tariffs on all countries, including India, from February 24 for 150 days. On Saturday, he announced to hike the duty to 15 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi Trump

Govt studying implications of US Court tariff ruling; Trump remarks

Labourer, farmers, ECONOMY, INFLATION

Jharkhand's economy projected to grow 5.96% in FY27: Economic Survey

Modi Trump

Explained: What Trump's 10% global import tariff reset means for India

Brazilian President with PM Modi

India-Brazil trade to cross $20 bn in 5 yrs in 'win-win' deal: PM Modi

India US Trade Deal, import tariffs, US tariff hikes, Trade exports

India faces reduced 10% US tariff after Trump announces new global levy

Topics : India US Trade Deal US trade deals US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance