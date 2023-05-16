close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Firms paid more stipend to apprentices in FY22; Chennai tops list: Study

Agriculture field officer apprentices earned the highest monthly stipend, followed by those in retail sales and HR

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
money, cash, investment, stocks, tax, funds, investors, investment, shares, lenders, lending, loans, funding

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian firms paid higher stipends to apprentices in FY22 compared to FY21, said a report by Teamlease on Tuesday.
According to the ‘Stipend Primer Report’, the average stipend pay out witnessed a 2 per cent increase in FY22, compared to the previous fiscal, with stipend payouts in certain sectors gaining better traction than salary trends over the past year.

A stipend, also sometimes called an allowance, is remuneration paid to trainees, scholars, or students to compensate for living and training expenses . The report observed stipend trends in the FY22 received by apprentices with varied educational levels sprawled across 24 industries, and 14 cities in India.
A majority of cities (9 out of 14) experienced an increase in stipends in FY22 with southern Indian faring better. Chennai (Rs 13,100) led the list, followed by Kochi (Rs 13,000), Bengaluru ( Rs 12,900), Coimbatore (Rs 12,900) and Pune (Rs 12,400).

Agriculture field officer apprentices earned the highest monthly stipend (Rs 15,200), followed by those in retail sales (Rs 13,800) and HR (Rs 13,600).
Six out of ten industries in manufacturing provided a higher stipend in 2022. At least 22 per cent industries in apparel and textiles paid higher stipend, followed by 8 per cent industries in consumer goods and 6 per cent in handicrafts.  

Also Read

TeamLease Q3 profit dips 5% YoY, board to consider share buyback next week

India Inc offers higher stipends to apprentices, shows TeamLease report

Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai hired maximum apprentices till March: Report

TeamLease Edtech, PeopleCert tie up to up-skill corporate execs, graduates

4 in 5 undergrad students in India want industry experts in their faculty

India, European Union talk the ongoing trade deal, market access

Centre to come up with new drug export policy after concerns around quality

NITI Aayog to use private investment route to set up nuclear reactors

Himachal to invest 50% equity in ethanol project at Una: CM Sukhu

India to contribute 16% of global GDP over 2023-24: Morgan Stanley


In the services sector, 11 out of 13 industries provided a higher stipend in FY22. The top industries included media and entertainment (18 per cent), services including repair and maintenance (11 per cent), education (9 per cent) and life science (8 per cent).
Telecommunication (4 per cent) and IT/ITeS (2 per cent) companies saw a dip in the stipend provided in FY22.

Sumit Kumar, chief business officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said that firms are recognising the value and return on investment that come with engaging apprentices.
“Employers are willing to pay higher stipends than industry mandates as they see the value of investing in apprentices to bridge the skill crisis and create a sustainable talent supply chain. Companies are witnessing first-hand the transformative impact apprentices can have on their operations,” he said.

Topics : Indian firms TeamLease study

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Firms paid more stipend to apprentices in FY22; Chennai tops list: Study

money, cash, investment, stocks, tax, funds, investors, investment, shares, lenders, lending, loans, funding
2 min read

India, European Union talk the ongoing trade deal, market access

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Centre to come up with new drug export policy after concerns around quality

India cough syrup, new drug policy
2 min read

NITI Aayog to use private investment route to set up nuclear reactors

power
4 min read

Himachal to invest 50% equity in ethanol project at Una: CM Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

crude oil
2 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

Sensex sheds 413 pts as HDFC twins, RIL weigh; Nifty ends below 18,300

Bulls and bears
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, funds
6 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon