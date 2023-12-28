Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kolkata restaurants see surge in footfall during Christmas-New Year week

HRAEI president Sudesh Poddar said crowd turnout is expected to improve further leading up to the New Year

Greek cooking, healthy food

The association reported a 15% increase in food consumption, with customers patiently waiting for three to four hours to savour their favourite dishes (Stock photo)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

City-based restaurants are experiencing a surge in customer footfall during the Christmas-New Year week from December 24-27, according to an official of the Hostel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI).
HRAEI president Sudesh Poddar said crowd turnout is expected to improve further leading up to the New Year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The association reported a 15% increase in food consumption, with customers patiently waiting for three to four hours to savour their favourite dishes.
Poddar mentioned that his own fine dining restaurants, Manthan and Manthan Songhai, continue to have full house with customers waiting patiently for hours.
Bar-cum-restaurant owners have requested the government to extend the closing time till 2 am until January 1 and urged patrons not to drive their vehicles to comply with the administration's road safety request.
Nitin Kothari, owner of Peter Cat, Mocambo, and Peter Hu?, said after Durga puja, there was brief slump, but customer response has been exceptionally good in all outlets on Park Street in recent days.
Kothari added that their outlets have been packed from 11 am until closing time at midnight, with their signature chelo kebab and prawn cocktails being the most sought-after dishes.
While some of the most popular restaurants are located in Park Street and central Kolkata, establishments like Chowman, Oudh 1590, and Chapter 2 in the southern areas of the city are also experiencing the Yuletide frenzy.
Debaditya Chaudhury, managing director of Chowman, Oudh 1590, and Chapter 2, reported a 50-60% increase in sales for dine-in and delivery during Christmas, and a projected 40% rise in footfall for the New Year.
Kolkata's restaurant industry has an annual turnover of Rs 10,000 crore. In 2020-2021, restaurant footfall decreased by 50% due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, but it has significantly rebounded since 2022.

Also Read

Restaurants make Rs 1,100 cr as Kolkata splurges on food during Durga puja

National Health Authority to host 2-day Arogya Manthan event in Delhi

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Power consumption grows slightly by 1.8% to 407.76 bn units in Apr-Jun qtr

India-Russia trade exceeds $50 bn: EAM highlights progress in key sectors

Consumers find relief from boiling oil prices in 2023 even after CPI rises

India to begin FTA talks with Russia-led economic bloc in Jan: Jaishankar

Time for private sector to think big & bold for investment cycle: DFS secy

Vibrant Gujarat: MoUs worth Rs 24.7k cr signed ahead of investment summit

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Christmas New Year Kolkata India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon