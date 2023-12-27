Sensex (    %)
                        
Hudco inks Rs 14.5K cr investment pact with Guj govt for housing, infra

The state government intends for overall development of Gujarat by implementing various housing and infrastructure projects, according to a regulatory filing

Govt to sell 8% stake in Hudco via offer for sale; may get Rs 720 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

State-owned HUDCO on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with the Gujarat government to invest up to Rs 14,500 crore for financing of housing and urban infrastructure projects.
The state government intends for overall development of Gujarat by implementing various housing and infrastructure projects, according to a regulatory filing.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has "executed a memorandum of understanding with the State Government of Gujarat for an investment up to Rs 14,500 crore for financing the housing and urban infrastructure projects in the state of Gujarat," the filing said.
Being a techno-financial institution, HUDCO is in the business of providing financial assistance for housing and urban development projects in the country.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

