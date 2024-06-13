L&T Finance's rural business finance book reaches Rs 25,000 crore

L&T Finance's rural business finance (RBF) book has reached Rs 25,000 crore mark in the first quarter of the current financial year after posting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26 per cent during the FY21 and FY24 period.

As a step to grow the RBF further, it plans to scale up the micro-loan against property (LAP) business and enhance its presence in markets like western Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, according to the non-bank lender's annual report for FY24.

At present, the RBF book predominantly consists of group loans and microfinance. It forms 31 per cent of the company's retail portfolio of Rs 80,037 crore. The non-bank lender was able to disburse Rs 21,495 crore, while building a book of Rs 24,716 crore, showing 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in FY24. It added 1.54 million new customers during the last financial year.

The year gone by was characterised by the sustenance of growth for the Joint Liability Group (JLG) industry, also known as the microfinance sector, on the back of stable rural demand and improved portfolio performance. The industry crossed the AUM milestone of Rs 4 trillion during the year with a growth of about 30 per cent while adding about 10 million new customers to the lending universe, according to the annual report.

Sonia Krishnankutty, chief executive, rural business finance, L&T Finance, in a statement said that over the past two years, “the primary focus of our team of over 10,000 field staff is on right customer selection, maintaining customer connect, and ensuring credit discipline, which is pivotal in sustaining the business model."

The business growth was supported by a robust risk framework and continual portfolio monitoring to the pin code levels, ensuring superior portfolio quality with collection efficiency levels of 99.7 per cent-plus, the annual report states.

The increasing smartphone penetration and the government’s push for digitisation helped enhance its digital collection contribution from three per cent in April 2023 to over 21 per cent in March 2024, building efficiencies and reducing risks in the process, the company said.