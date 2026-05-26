Moderation in revenue growth, margin looms for textile MSMEs: SME Tracker
Export-oriented RMG clusters such as Tirupur and Bengaluru are likely to see better revenue growth than domestic-focused clusters such as Kolkata and Kanchipuram
Crisil Intelligence
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The readymade garment sector (RMG), dominated by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), is set to see revenue growth slow a tad to 4-6 per cent this financial year (FY27), to ₹5.7 trillion, compared with a 6-8 per cent growth in FY26. Higher realisations and a rebound in RMG exports will support growth.
Topics : MSMEs Textile exports cotton prices Garment sector