Gross GST mop-up rises 6.5% to ₹1.86 trillion in August, shows govt data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Gross GST collection increased 6.5 per cent to over Rs 1.86 trillion in August on higher domestic revenues, as per government data released on Monday.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs 1.75 trillion in August 2024. Last month, the collection was ₹1.96 trillion.

The gross domestic revenue grew 9.6 per cent to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while tax from imports dipped 1.2 per cent to Rs 49,354 crore in August. GST refunds were down 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,359 crore.

Net GST revenue stood at Rs 1.67 trillion in August 2025, recording 10.7 per cent year-on-year growth.

 

The data is released just two days before the meeting of the GST Council, comprising Centre and states, which will deliberate on rate rationalisation and reducing number of tax slabs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

